Local Wisconsin Native Dan Kouba Opens for Nationally Touring Artist Derek Jones in Hillsboro, WI
HILLSBORO , WISCONSIN , UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firebird Sound artist and Wisconsin native, Dan Kouba is to open for nationally touring country-rock artist Derek Jones & The 50 South Band on Tuesday, July 2nd in Kouba's hometown of Hillsboro, Wisconsin. Dan Kouba is a singer/songwriter with a unique sound, who's lyrics & music highlight his passion as a patriot and advocate. Proceeds are to benefit the Hillsboro Fire Department so come on out, TICKETS AT THE DOOR.
To learn about Dan Kouba's incredible musical journey or to hear his music visit https://dankouba.com/music/
Firebird Sounds LLC is an audio & video distribution company with a menu of services. To learn more about FBS and what we do CHECK OUT THIS VIDEO!
Other