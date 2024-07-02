Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,206 in the last 365 days.

Local Wisconsin Native Dan Kouba Opens for Nationally Touring Artist Derek Jones in Hillsboro, WI

Local Wisconsin native Dan Kouba opens for nationally touring country-rock artist Derek Jones & The 50 South Band in Hillsboro, WI

HILLSBORO , WISCONSIN , UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firebird Sound artist and Wisconsin native, Dan Kouba is to open for nationally touring country-rock artist Derek Jones & The 50 South Band on Tuesday, July 2nd in Kouba's hometown of Hillsboro, Wisconsin. Dan Kouba is a singer/songwriter with a unique sound, who's lyrics & music highlight his passion as a patriot and advocate. Proceeds are to benefit the Hillsboro Fire Department so come on out, TICKETS AT THE DOOR.

To learn about Dan Kouba's incredible musical journey or to hear his music visit https://dankouba.com/music/

Firebird Sounds LLC is an audio & video distribution company with a menu of services. To learn more about FBS and what we do CHECK OUT THIS VIDEO!

Paula Hersom
Firebird Sounds
+1 207-837-0608
firebirdsoundsllc@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other

You just read:

Local Wisconsin Native Dan Kouba Opens for Nationally Touring Artist Derek Jones in Hillsboro, WI

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more