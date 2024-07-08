AnalyticsIQ Maps Oracle Audiences to Direct Replacements for Platforms and Advertisers
Former users of Oracle Data Cloud can now map majority of Oracle audiences directly to replacements in major contributor’s taxonomyATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnalyticsIQ, the leading provider of people-based data, announced their ability to map Oracle Data Cloud audiences to direct replacements for digital platforms and advertisers. As a tier-1 partner and contributing data provider to Oracle Data Cloud’s DLX and BlueKai platforms for nearly a decade, AnalyticsIQ can help those who were using Oracle audiences continue leveraging high-quality data by providing a mapping of the majority of Oracle’s audiences to corresponding segments in AnalyticsIQ’s own taxonomy.
AnalyticsIQ is also offering custom mappings to their comprehensive suite of 2,000+ people-based digital marketing audiences to platforms and advertisers at no cost.
AnalyticsIQ specializes in the creation of high-quality, scalable, and custom people-based audiences covering:
- Financial Services & FLA Friendly
- Insurance
- B2B
- Retail & CPG
- Travel
- Automotive
- Entertainment
- And more
AnalyticsIQ’s data was a major contributor to many of the Oracle’s advertising audiences, and users can access AnalyticsIQ audiences either directly with the company or through any marketplace, DSP, DMP, or SSP channel partner.
About AnalyticsIQ
AnalyticsIQ is the leading people-based marketing data creator and predictive analytics innovator. Our mission is to fuel better outcomes for all by creating high-quality and predictive people-based data by blending cognitive psychology with data science.
Our PeopleCore consumer data, BusinessCore B2B data, and Connection+ B2B2C linkages help B2C and B2B organizations across industries understand who people are, what they do, and why they make decisions in order to achieve better marketing results.
Whether you’re looking to improve your marketing results across channels, build predictive models, create custom audiences, or drive better outcomes, AnalyticsIQ can be your partner. For more information, visit https://analytics-iq.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn at @AnalyticsIQ.
