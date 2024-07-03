Tampa Personal Injury Attorney Angela Rodante Named One of Florida Trend's "Notable Managing Partners"
This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team. I am grateful for the support of my partners and continue to be inspired by our clients.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swope, Rodante P.A. is proud to announce that Angela Rodante, one of our esteemed managing partners, has been recognized as one of Florida Trend's Legal Elite "Notable Managing Partners" in their publication released this month.
— Angela Rodante, Managing Partner
This prestigious accolade highlights Angela Rodante's exceptional leadership, dedication, and significant contributions to the legal profession. With over 27 years of experience, Angela has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, advocating passionately for her clients and driving innovative strategies within the firm.
Under Angela's leadership, Swope, Rodante P.A. has achieved remarkable success, earning a reputation for outstanding legal service for complex, catastrophic cases and client satisfaction. Her visionary approach and unwavering integrity have not only elevated the firm's status but also inspired her colleagues and peers.
"Being named one of Florida Trend's 'Notable Managing Partners' is a tremendous honor," said Angela Rodante. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team. I am grateful for the support of my partners and continue to be inspired by our clients."
Florida Trend's Legal Elite "Notable Managing Partners" list celebrates individuals who have demonstrated exceptional management skills, strategic thinking, and a profound impact on their firms and the broader legal community. Angela Rodante's inclusion in this list is a testament to her outstanding professional achievements and her relentless pursuit of excellence.
About Swope, Rodante P.A.
At Swope, Rodante P.A., we make a deep emotional investment in improving the lives of our clients, who have often been devastated by the events for which we are seeking justice. The cases we take on are not simple, and often push the edge of legal issues we care about. Managing Partner Angela Rodante is typically lead counsel on the biggest and most complex cases. She works on a wide range of matters including wrongful death and insurance bad faith. For more information, please visit swoperodante.com.
Cortney Carpenter
Swope, Rodante P.A.
+1 813-273-0017
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube