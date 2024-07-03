Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,359 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,654 in the last 365 days.

Tampa Personal Injury Attorney Angela Rodante Named One of Florida Trend's "Notable Managing Partners"

Logo of Law Firm Swope Rodante

Swope, Rodante P.A.

Angela Rodante 2024 Florida Trend's Legal Elite "Notable Managing Partner"

This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team. I am grateful for the support of my partners and continue to be inspired by our clients.”
— Angela Rodante, Managing Partner
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Swope, Rodante P.A. is proud to announce that Angela Rodante, one of our esteemed managing partners, has been recognized as one of Florida Trend's Legal Elite "Notable Managing Partners" in their publication released this month.

This prestigious accolade highlights Angela Rodante's exceptional leadership, dedication, and significant contributions to the legal profession. With over 27 years of experience, Angela has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence, advocating passionately for her clients and driving innovative strategies within the firm.

Under Angela's leadership, Swope, Rodante P.A. has achieved remarkable success, earning a reputation for outstanding legal service for complex, catastrophic cases and client satisfaction. Her visionary approach and unwavering integrity have not only elevated the firm's status but also inspired her colleagues and peers.

"Being named one of Florida Trend's 'Notable Managing Partners' is a tremendous honor," said Angela Rodante. "This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team. I am grateful for the support of my partners and continue to be inspired by our clients."

Florida Trend's Legal Elite "Notable Managing Partners" list celebrates individuals who have demonstrated exceptional management skills, strategic thinking, and a profound impact on their firms and the broader legal community. Angela Rodante's inclusion in this list is a testament to her outstanding professional achievements and her relentless pursuit of excellence.

About Swope, Rodante P.A.

At Swope, Rodante P.A., we make a deep emotional investment in improving the lives of our clients, who have often been devastated by the events for which we are seeking justice. The cases we take on are not simple, and often push the edge of legal issues we care about. Managing Partner Angela Rodante is typically lead counsel on the biggest and most complex cases. She works on a wide range of matters including wrongful death and insurance bad faith. For more information, please visit swoperodante.com.

Cortney Carpenter
Swope, Rodante P.A.
+1 813-273-0017
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Tampa Personal Injury Attorney Angela Rodante Named One of Florida Trend's "Notable Managing Partners"

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more