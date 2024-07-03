Huros and Capital Q Ventures Inc. Forge Pioneering Partnership in Asset Tokenization
Huros, an innovator in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, partners with Capital Q® Ventures Inc., a preeminent Full-stack Venture Capital BDC (VC Fund).
Huros’ cutting-edge platform and their strategic approach to asset tokenization are impressive and sets them apart from competitors in the field.”MAITLAND, FLORIDA, USA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today marks the beginning of a transformative partnership as Huros, an innovator in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, joins forces with Capital Q® Ventures Inc., a preeminent figure in alternative investment fund management. This collaboration is set to propel Huros forward, with Capital Q® Business Development Company (BDC) acquiring a 5% equity stake and allocating an additional $250,000 in funding. The union benefits from Capital Q® Ventures' profound expertise in seed funding syndication and strategic growth facilitation.
— Michael Quatrini, CEO - Capital Q® Ventures Inc.
Glenn Tan, Co-Founder and CEO of Huros, expressed his optimism about the new relationship, stating, "This partnership with Capital Q® Ventures is a pivotal step for Huros. Their expertise and mentorship are vital as we navigate the fundraising landscape, enhancing our capability to innovate and expand. We are enthusiastic about what the future holds and are confident that our combined efforts will yield significant advancements in the field of RWA tokenization and sets Huros on the road to be a core player in the web3, blockchain and assets management sectors."
Michael “Q” Quatrini, CEO of Capital Q® Ventures Inc., also commented on the collaboration: "Aligning with Huros is an exhilarating development for us. Huros’ cutting-edge platform and their strategic approach to asset tokenization are impressive and sets them apart from competitors in the field. We are excited to support their vision, which complements our dedication to fostering innovative solutions with the potential to significantly influence the industry."
About Huros:
Huros (https://www.huros.io/) is an ecosystem comprising a marketplace for alternative assets with unique fractional ownership models and revenue generation for retail users, and a B2B platform for creating custom tokenization applications. Specializing in the conversion of real-world assets into digital tokens, Huros enables seamless, transparent, and secure ownership opportunities across various alternative assets including luxury alcohol, timepieces, gemstones and are actively expanding into automobiles, art and other rare collectibles. By integrating blockchain technology, Huros not only simplifies the investment process between users and its asset partners but also provides enhanced liquidity and accessibility to users, revolutionizing traditional asset ownership and business models. Their platform facilitates the creation of a dynamic market for fractional ownership, where users at all levels can engage with previously inaccessible asset classes, democratizing wealth and fostering financial inclusivity.
About Capital Q® Ventures Inc.:
With a steadfast commitment to innovation and entrepreneurial success, Capital Q® Ventures Inc. remains a leader in the alternative investment fund management sector. The company’s flagship, the Capital Q® Business Development Company, Full-stack Venture Capital BDC, continues to drive substantial value through strategic investments in high-impact startups, ensuring both high-risk-adjusted returns and adherence to stringent investor protection standards.
