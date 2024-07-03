Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Paul Kovatis Awarded As 2024 NJ Top Doc
Paul Kovatis, MD has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2024.SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ, USA, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Paul Kovatis has been reviewed and approved based on merit by NJ Top Docs for 2024. Dr. Kovatis is currently opening and redesigning his state-of-the-art orthopedic practice. His expertise ranges from trauma, fractures, to elective surgeries and day to day maladies. He is a Fellow and Alumni Educator at the Hospital for Special Surgery, in addition to also being the Past President and Chair of the Medical board and Medical Staff at Hackensack UMC. Dr. Kovatis is the only orthopedic surgeon to ever serve all of these positions concurrently at Hackensack UMC.
Based on his expertise, Dr. Kovatis is often referred to cases from attorney compensation boards and second opinions. His orthopedic publications remain in various orthopedic teaching textbooks and he continues to teach residents at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.
Notably, Dr. Kovatis performed the first Bilateral Total Ankle Replacement at HUMC in 2013 and his patient continues to walk, play golf daily, and lead an active lifestyle 8 years post-op.
Dr. Kovatis has been a member of the NYC orthopedic teams treating the New York City Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, various Broadway productions, and both New York baseball teams. He has been honored numerous times for his work with the aforementioned performers and athletes.
Dr. Kovatis is also a passionate supporter and speaker with various military organizations as well as local law enforcement groups. In fact, five members of his immediate family are buried with numerous honors at the Arlington National Cemetery.
