Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,641 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,287 in the last 365 days.

Lloyd Segal Speaks at West Covina Real Estate Group

GLAREIA

GLAREIA

Lloyd Segal at LAC-REIA

Lloyd Segal at LAC-REIA

Lloyd Segal Speaks at West Covina Real Estate Group

If you're new to real estate investing, foreclosures are the best place to start. Why? Because there are more foreclosures than any other of distressed properties.”
— — Lloyd Segal, author and investor
WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foreclosure expert and author Lloyd Segal is the guest speaker at the Greater Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Assocation July meeting, July 18, 2024 (7:30 pm to 9:00 pm). Teh title of Lloyd Segal's presentation will be "How to Find and Buy Foreclosure Properties."

Lloyd Segal, is "America's Leading Foreclosure Expert," and best-selling author of "Foreclosure Investing” and “Stop Foreclosure Now.” Lloyd was the winner of USA Today’s 2018 Book Award for the prestigious "Best Personal Finance Book of the Year." Plus Lloyd has personally fixed and flipped multi-million dollar foreclosure properties all over Southern California; experiences he’ll share with attendees. So forget all those silly info-commercials and reality TV shows. Learn from the guy the Wall Street Journal called "One of America's Big Flippers."

Date & Time: Thursday night, July 18, 2024 (7:30 pm to 9:00 pm).

Location: Holiday Inn, 3223 E. Garvey Avenue North, West Covina, CA 91791.

Parking. Free parking on the Holiday Inn parking lot.

Cost: Free to attend!

Registration: Please register at www.GLAREIA.com.

lloyd Martin Segal
LAREIC
+1 310-409-8310
email us here

You just read:

Lloyd Segal Speaks at West Covina Real Estate Group

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more