Lloyd Segal Speaks at West Covina Real Estate Group
If you're new to real estate investing, foreclosures are the best place to start. Why? Because there are more foreclosures than any other of distressed properties.”WEST COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foreclosure expert and author Lloyd Segal is the guest speaker at the Greater Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Assocation July meeting, July 18, 2024 (7:30 pm to 9:00 pm). Teh title of Lloyd Segal's presentation will be "How to Find and Buy Foreclosure Properties."
Lloyd Segal, is "America's Leading Foreclosure Expert," and best-selling author of "Foreclosure Investing” and “Stop Foreclosure Now.” Lloyd was the winner of USA Today’s 2018 Book Award for the prestigious "Best Personal Finance Book of the Year." Plus Lloyd has personally fixed and flipped multi-million dollar foreclosure properties all over Southern California; experiences he’ll share with attendees. So forget all those silly info-commercials and reality TV shows. Learn from the guy the Wall Street Journal called "One of America's Big Flippers."
Date & Time: Thursday night, July 18, 2024 (7:30 pm to 9:00 pm).
Location: Holiday Inn, 3223 E. Garvey Avenue North, West Covina, CA 91791.
Parking. Free parking on the Holiday Inn parking lot.
Cost: Free to attend!
Registration: Please register at www.GLAREIA.com.
