Sharifa Yateem Center for Rehabilitation Reaffirms Commitment with Renewed Certified Autism Center™ Status

Sharifa Yateem Center for Rehabilitation first received the Certified Autism Center™ designation in 2022.

Certification by recognized bodies like IBCCES instills trust and confidence in our organization’s credibility and reliability.” — Sharifa Yateem, founder and clinical director of the center

KHALIFA CITY, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharifa Yateem Center for Rehabilitation is proud to announce the renewal of its Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, demonstrating its ongoing dedication to offering the highest standard of care to autistic individuals by way of staff certification and specialized training. Awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), Sharifa Yateem Center for Rehabilitation first received the designation in 2022.

"Sharifa Yateem Center for Rehabilitation is thrilled to renew its Certified Autism Center™ certification," says Sharifa Yateem, founder and clinical director of the center. "Certification by recognized bodies like IBCCES instills trust and confidence in our organization's credibility and reliability. Families and autistic individuals can feel reassured knowing that they are accessing services from an organization that has met established standards.”

Since its initial certification, Sharifa Yateem Center for Rehabilitation has demonstrated its commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive learning experience by providing a sensory-friendly environment with adjustments such as low lights, comfortable seating options, sensory tools for emotional regulation, and noise-canceling headphones. Additionally, the center's clinical team emphasizes the importance of functional skills that are relevant to students' daily lives, empowering them to become more independent and capable individuals. By focusing on skills with practical applications in real-world settings, the center prepares students for success beyond the classroom.

“IBCCES is excited to continue our partnership with Sharifa Yateem Center for Rehabilitation,” says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman. “Their dedication to improving staff knowledge and tools to better serve their autistic clients is commendable. We look forward to further supporting their efforts in the region.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, healthcare, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic individuals in order to provide professionals better understanding of how to communicate and interact with individuals with cognitive differences or sensory needs, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.

IBCCES also created CertifiedAutismCenter.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

###

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Sharifa Yateem Center for Rehabilitation

Sharifa Yateem Center for Rehabilitation is made up of dedicated and passionate staff. We tailor all programs to your child’s needs and ensure that families, teachers or other stakeholders are empowered to generalize programs. We use evidence-based practices to ensure your child has a happy, independent and high quality of lifestyle.