Arbor Home Loans Launches: OneTrust Family of Companies Grows Stronger

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneTrust Home Loans is thrilled to announce that Daniel Caro and David Burchett have joined our growing family of companies. As leaders of Arbor Home Loans, Caro and Burchett have launched a new DBA operating within the OneTrust Home Loans Family of Companies, with plans to transition to a joint venture in the coming months.

OneTrust Home Loans’ consistent recognition as a great place to work, inclusion on the prestigious Inc 5000 list, and successful joint venture model are just a few of the many reasons why Caro and Burchett chose OneTrust Home Loans as their partner. The company boasts a history of successful joint ventures and has proven the benefits of this business model, which include access to new markets, an industry leading builder platform, unique balance sheet portfolio opportunities, a large construction lending platform, innovative systems, cost savings, risk mitigation, access to top-tiered mortgage operations professionals, an extensive portfolio of products, and more.

In a joint statement about their move to the OneTrust Family of Companies, Caro and Burchett said, “We are incredibly excited to join this dynamic company and to have the opportunity to lead this venture, Arbor Home Loans. OneTrust Home Loans has an established reputation when it comes to joint venture partnerships, and we’re confident that we can utilize our expertise to further enhance the benefits that this business model has to offer while, as always, offering unmatched customer service to our clients and business partners.”

Recent Success

Some of OneTrust Home Loans’ other recent joint venture launches include:

Bluebird Home Loans – Idaho

Wagon Hill Home Loans – Texas

Tabor Mortgage Group – South Carolina

Recent Best Workplace Recognitions

OneTrust Home Loans is regularly included on many prestigious best workplace lists. In the past year, the company has been recognized as:

Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation

Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services

MPA Top Mortgage Employer

Great Place to Work Certified

About OneTrust Home Loans

OneTrust Home Loans is a privately-owned Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac approved direct lender and servicer licensed in 49 states and 2 US territories with sales and operations across the country. In addition to the standard loan options like Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, and Jumbo, OneTrust originates a significant amount of portfolio and construction loans for purposes of holding on its own balance sheet. The company has one of the fastest growing reverse mortgage channels in the country and continues to grow with several joint ventures on the horizon. OneTrust Home Loans places special importance on customer service as evidenced by their tagline, Service is Everything!® OneTrust Home Loans is a member of Warp Speed Holdings, which is a diversified holding company with lending, insurance, title/escrow and tech being amongst the areas of current holdings. For additional information visit www.OneTrustHomeLoans.com.