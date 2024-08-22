Vendia expands automation footprint for Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines expands Vendia support for new and existing partnership initiatives

Global airline extends Vendia’s data automation cloud to new strategic alliance partnerships

Delta sets the standard for delivering exceptional airline experiences, and we’re committed to helping them accelerate new and existing partnership initiatives and customer-driven priorities.” — Shruthi Rao

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vendia, a leading data automation cloud provider, today announced an extended agreement with Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) to further elevate customer-focused collaboration, responsiveness, and efficiencies across Delta’s joint venture (JV) and strategic alliance initiatives.

Through this expanded agreement, Vendia will continue to support Delta in empowering distributed customer support teams with trusted, accurate information inside their respective systems of record at all times.

With fast onboarding, robust governance, and flexible serverless architecture, Vendia brings distributed business environments together seamlessly and securely for effortless collaboration among parties. Delta leads a growing list of global airline and hospitality companies turning to Vendia’s data automation cloud to support their complex data collaboration needs.

“Delta sets the standard for delivering exceptional airline experiences, and we’re committed to helping them accelerate new and existing partnership initiatives and customer-driven priorities,” said Shruthi Rao, Vendia Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder. “We look forward to supporting Delta in delivering future innovation and capabilities in the months and years ahead.”



About Delta Air Lines

Through the warmth and service of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) people and the power of innovation, Delta never stops looking for ways to make every trip feel tailored to every customer. As the leading global airline, Delta's mission to connect the world creates opportunities, fosters understanding and expands horizons by connecting people and communities to each other and to their own potential. Connect with Delta on Delta News Hub, delta.com, via @DeltaNewsHub on Twitter and Facebook.com/delta.

About Vendia

Vendia is the future of collective data intelligence, combining smart APIs, databases, and distributed ledger technology inside a single platform. Vendia’s data automation cloud makes it easy to share data inside and outside of the organization in real time and with full visibility, governance, and control. Companies such as BMW, Delta Air Lines, Resolution Life Insurance, and Fannie Mae use Vendia to automate contextual and compliant data flows between any-to-any systems for a harmonized, accurate view of data that unlocks speed, innovation, and cost savings.

Vendia is a rapidly growing, minority-owned startup headquartered in San Francisco and Seattle, backed by $50M in investment from top-tier investors. Vendia was founded by industry veterans Dr. Tim Wagner, inventor of AWS Lambda and former VP of Engineering at Coinbase, and Shruthi Rao, founder of AWS’ blockchain movement and former head of go-to-market for Amazon Managed Blockchain and AWS Serverless. Learn more about us at Vendia.com and #UnchainYourData with Vendia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.