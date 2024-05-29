Vendia and KPMG Join Forces to Deliver Automated Data Solutions For Banking, Insurance, and Financial Services

Revolutionary data automation technology backed by industry-leading expertise

"Combining Vendia's modern data automation technology with KPMG's expertise will equip financial institutions with tools to respond to evolving business complexities faster and more effectively." — Scott Huie, Principal, Payments and Core Banking at KPMG

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vendia, a leading data automation cloud provider, and KPMG, one of the world’s top bank consulting and advisory firms, today announced a strategic initiative to help financial institutions deliver unified customer experiences while reducing regulatory compliance and third-party data risks.

Built on distributed ledger technology, Vendia’s data automation cloud inherently delivers critical observability, auditability, and risk management capabilities for today’s financial institutions. Bringing together Vendia’s patented technology with KPMG’s heritage of banking, insurance, and financial services expertise will deliver innovative solutions that address major industry challenges, such as long-standing gaps in third-party data risks, data visibility and governance, and automation within and outside the organization.

“Banks and financial institutions are under tremendous pressure to meet ever-growing customer expectations and regulatory compliance burdens,” said Scott Huie, Principal, Payments and Core Banking at KPMG. “Combining Vendia’s modern data automation technology and robust data governance with KPMG’s market-leading expertise will equip them with future-forward tools to respond to these evolving business complexities faster and more effectively.”

“We’re thrilled to announce this strategic initiative with KPMG, reaffirming our commitment to democratizing trusted access to real-time data across complex, distributed financial services environments,” said Shruthi Rao, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder of Vendia. “Our relationship with KPMG brings immense value to financial institutions by empowering them to seamlessly put data to work within, across, and outside the organization all while keeping it securely protected.”

About Vendia

Vendia is the future of collective data intelligence, combining smart APIs, databases, and distributed ledger technology inside a single platform. Vendia’s data automation cloud makes it easy to share data inside and outside of the organization in real time and with full visibility, governance, and control. Companies such as BMW, Delta Airlines, Resolution Life Insurance, and Fannie Mae use Vendia to automate contextual and compliant data flows between any-to-any systems for a harmonized, accurate view of data that unlocks speed, innovation, and cost savings.

Vendia is a rapidly growing, minority-owned startup headquartered in San Francisco and Seattle, backed by $50M in investment from top-tier investors. Vendia was founded by industry veterans Dr. Tim Wagner, inventor of AWS Lambda and former VP of Engineering at Coinbase, and Shruthi Rao, founder of AWS’ blockchain movement and former head of go-to-market for Amazon Managed Blockchain and AWS Serverless. Learn more about us at Vendia.com and #UnchainYourData with Vendia.