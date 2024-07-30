Vendia Launches Marketplace Insights & Data Distribution on Snowflake Marketplace to Unlock Revenue for Data Providers

Introducing Vendia's Native Snowflake App – your key to data monetization. Empower your business with rich customer insights, agile product creation, and robust security.

Vendia's Snowflake Native App provides rich customer insights, agile data product curation and delivery, and robust security & compliance to joint customers

The launch of Marketplace Insights & Data Distribution on Snowflake Marketplace will put joint customers in position to securely distribute and monetize their data assets.” — Kieran Kennedy

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vendia, a trusted and secure data automation platform, today announced that it has launched Marketplace Insights & Data Distribution on Snowflake Marketplace. Marketplace Insights & Data Distribution’s availability on Snowflake Marketplace will enable data providers to unlock new revenue streams through actionable insights, streamlined data product management, and robust, compliant security.

"Organizations across all industries are increasingly recognizing the immense value of their data, not just for internal insights but also as a powerful revenue generator,” said Ashish Yajnik, Chief Product Officer of Vendia. “The launch of our Marketplace Insights & Data Distribution on Snowflake Marketplace directly addresses this growing demand for comprehensive data monetization solutions."

Traditional data providers, as well as operating companies looking to monetize data, often struggle to gain a unified view of their customers, track performance across multiple marketplaces, securely curate and distribute data products, and ensure compliant and secure access to data sets.

Built using the Snowflake Native App Framework, Marketplace Insights & Data Distribution will allow data providers to:

● Accelerate Revenue Growth: Get actionable insights into marketplace leads, customer behavior, and the end-to-end customer journey. Integrating and enriching CRM and marketing automation systems creates a unified customer 360 view, driving faster lead conversion and data-driven sales and marketing strategies

● Streamline Data Product Curation and Delivery: Streamline the entire data product lifecycle, from preparation and customization to delivery across clouds and regions.

● Enhance Data Security & Compliance: Gain complete visibility into data usage and access patterns, enforce data contracts, while ensuring access controls and compliance to data sharing regulations like GDPR, CCPA, and more.

"We're incredibly excited about the launch of Marketplace Insights & Data Distribution," said Shruthi Rao, CBO and Co-Founder of Vendia. "Together, we're not just simplifying data monetization, we're working to transform the entire data product lifecycle. With Vendia on the Snowflake Marketplace and our broader data automation platform, data providers have the opportunity to gain complete control over the productization and distribution of their data, unlock valuable insights, and ultimately drive new revenue streams."

"As the sheer volume of data continues to balloon, data monetization has become a top priority for organizations across industries, and will likely remain a top priority as AI will only accelerate this trend,” said Kieran Kennedy, Global Head, Strategic Data Cloud Principals at Snowflake. “The launch of Marketplace Insights & Data Distribution on Snowflake Marketplace will put joint customers and data partners in position to take advantage of this opportunity and securely distribute and monetize their data assets with ease and agility."

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake’s ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid (https://www.snowflake.com/news/snowflake-unveils-new-performance-innovations-and-enhanced-cross-cloud-capabilities-for-industry-leading-data-platform/), allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively.

Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud.

To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to discover, evaluate, and purchase the data, data services, and applications needed to innovate for business, go to https://www.snowflake.com/en/data-cloud/marketplace/.

About Vendia

Vendia is the future of collective data intelligence, combining smart APIs, databases, and distributed ledger technology inside a single platform. Vendia’s data automation cloud makes it easy to share data inside and outside of the organization in real time and with full visibility, governance, and control. Companies such as BMW, Delta Airlines, Resolution Life Insurance, and Fannie Mae use Vendia to automate contextual and compliant data flows between any-to-any systems for a harmonized, accurate view of data that unlocks speed, innovation, and cost savings.

Vendia is a rapidly growing, minority-owned startup headquartered in San Francisco and Seattle, backed by $50M in investment from top-tier investors. Vendia was founded by industry veterans Dr. Tim Wagner, inventor of AWS Lambda and former VP of Engineering at Coinbase, and Shruthi Rao, founder of AWS’ blockchain movement and former head of go-to-market for Amazon Managed Blockchain and AWS Serverless. Learn more about us at https://www.vendia.com/ and #UnchainYourData with Vendia.

Vendia Marketplace Insights and Data Distribution Demo