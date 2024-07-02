New Construction Estate Along Lake Coeur d'Alene to be Sold at Online Auction July 15th
Completed in 2023 and located in the prestigious Preserve at Gotham Bay, this custom estate will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $1.5M.HARRISON, ID, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The Gotham Bay Estate in Harrison, ID. The property, previously listed for $4,790,000, is now going to auction with a starting bid of $1,500,000 on Monday, July 15th at 9:00 am PDT.
The Gotham Bay Estate offers 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and a half bath, all within a seamless single-level living design. Additional accommodations on the second floor provide a versatile space perfect for family and entertaining. The property showcases architectural excellence with a stunning floor-to-ceiling slate fireplace, soaring 20-foot ceilings, elegant river rock finishes, and expansive windows in every room, allowing you to enjoy panoramic views throughout the home.
The property boasts unobstructed views of Lake Coeur d’Alene and includes a personal deeded covered boat slip, perfect for water sports, fishing, swimming, and boating to the numerous lakeside restaurants and bars. For further adventures, the Preserve at Gotham Bay Estates offers 74 acres of conserved land, providing residents with a serene setting for walking, jogging, and biking.
“As a realtor deeply familiar with the North Idaho market, I am thrilled to partner with Interluxe for the auction of The Gotham Bay Estate,” stated Desiree Jones of eXp Realty. “This stunning property boasts breathtaking views, a pristine natural setting, and exceptional amenities that make it a truly unique find.”
“We are excited to present The Gotham Bay Estate, a truly remarkable auction opportunity,” stated Stacy Kirk, Vice President of Interluxe Auctions. “Nestled along the serene shores of Lake Coeur d'Alene, this estate offers breathtaking views and an unbeatable location."
The Gotham Bay Estate is being offered in cooperation with Desiree Jones of eXp Realty. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, July 15th. Previews are Friday and Saturday, July 12-13, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, July 14th, from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/12570. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.
