Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,627 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,245 in the last 365 days.

New Construction Estate Along Lake Coeur d'Alene to be Sold at Online Auction July 15th

9745 S Kapalua Rd., Harrison, ID 83833 to be sold via Interluxe Auctions on July 15th, 2024.

Completed in 2023 and located in the prestigious Preserve at Gotham Bay, this custom estate will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $1.5M.

HARRISON, ID, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The Gotham Bay Estate in Harrison, ID. The property, previously listed for $4,790,000, is now going to auction with a starting bid of $1,500,000 on Monday, July 15th at 9:00 am PDT.

The Gotham Bay Estate offers 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and a half bath, all within a seamless single-level living design. Additional accommodations on the second floor provide a versatile space perfect for family and entertaining. The property showcases architectural excellence with a stunning floor-to-ceiling slate fireplace, soaring 20-foot ceilings, elegant river rock finishes, and expansive windows in every room, allowing you to enjoy panoramic views throughout the home.

The property boasts unobstructed views of Lake Coeur d’Alene and includes a personal deeded covered boat slip, perfect for water sports, fishing, swimming, and boating to the numerous lakeside restaurants and bars. For further adventures, the Preserve at Gotham Bay Estates offers 74 acres of conserved land, providing residents with a serene setting for walking, jogging, and biking.

“As a realtor deeply familiar with the North Idaho market, I am thrilled to partner with Interluxe for the auction of The Gotham Bay Estate,” stated Desiree Jones of eXp Realty. “This stunning property boasts breathtaking views, a pristine natural setting, and exceptional amenities that make it a truly unique find.”

“We are excited to present The Gotham Bay Estate, a truly remarkable auction opportunity,” stated Stacy Kirk, Vice President of Interluxe Auctions. “Nestled along the serene shores of Lake Coeur d'Alene, this estate offers breathtaking views and an unbeatable location."

The Gotham Bay Estate is being offered in cooperation with Desiree Jones of eXp Realty. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, July 15th. Previews are Friday and Saturday, July 12-13, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, July 14th, from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.

More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/12570. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.

ABOUT INTERLUXE

Interluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com, and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

Joy Swasy
Interluxe
+1 704-625-2598
email us here

You just read:

New Construction Estate Along Lake Coeur d'Alene to be Sold at Online Auction July 15th

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more