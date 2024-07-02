Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities Hosts Heartwarming Independence Day at Ronald McDonald House in Hollywood
Bradley Wallace, 2024 LATLC President and top trial attorney with his son volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House.
One of the LATLC Volunteers helping serve food while celebrating Independence Day with the families at the Ronald McDonald House.
LATLC's Independence Day at Ronald McDonald House featured volunteers transforming the space, serving lunch, and bringing festive cheer to resident families.
We were honored to bring a touch of celebration to the Ronald McDonald House. It was a privilege to support these families and provide a moment of joy during challenging times.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC) was delighted to announce a special community event, "The Ronald McDonald House Independence Day Celebration," which took place on June 30th from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. This heartfelt initiative aimed to bring joy and festive spirit to the residents of Ronald McDonald House in Hollywood, where families stay while their children receive critical medical care.
LATLC volunteers, renowned for their dedication to community service, transformed the dining area into a vibrant and festive space, rolling up their sleeves to decorate with the colors and symbols of Independence Day. In addition to the festive decorations, they prepared and served a delightful lunch for the residents, ensuring that the families staying at Ronald McDonald House could enjoy a memorable and joyous celebration. Their efforts aimed to provide comfort and happiness to families facing challenging times, creating a warm, supportive environment where they could relax and enjoy a delicious meal.
Bradley Wallace, 2024 LATLC President, and top trial attorney, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We were honored to bring a touch of celebration to the Ronald McDonald House. It was a privilege to support these families and provide a moment of joy during challenging times." His words reflected LATLC's steadfast commitment to serving the community with compassion and unwavering dedication.
Lissa Zanville, Executive Director of LATLC, added, "Our Independence Day celebration at the Ronald McDonald House was one of the many ways we strive to make a positive impact. It was heartwarming to see our volunteers come together to create a day of joy and support for these families. We hoped to bring a smile to their faces and a bit of relief during such a difficult time."
Event Details:
Date: June 30, 2024
Time: 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Venue: Ronald McDonald House, 4560 Fountain Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Ronald McDonald House provides a home away from home for families of seriously ill children receiving treatment at nearby hospitals. LATLC's involvement in this event underscored its commitment to supporting families and children in need. By partnering with Ronald McDonald House, LATLC continued to make a positive impact on the community, embodying the spirit of service and compassion.
The Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities have a long-standing tradition of giving back to the community through various philanthropic efforts. This Independence Day Celebration was a testament to their ongoing mission to bring joy, hope, and support to those who need it most.
About Los Angeles Trial Lawyers' Charities (LATLC):
LATLC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals in the greater Los Angeles area. Through volunteerism and fundraising, LATLC supports various causes, including children’s education, survivors of abuse, persons with disabilities, and homeless outreach. For more information, visit www.latlc.org.
About The Ronald McDonald House:
In 1977, a dedicated team of parents, medical staff, and McDonald's owner/operators planned the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House, which opened in 1980 opposite Children's Hospital Los Angeles as the first House built from the ground up. Expanded in 1994 and again in 2008, it now includes long-term housing for bone-marrow transplant patients, a game room, a gym, and quiet spaces for parents. Today, it serves as a “home away from home” for 75 families each night, supporting over 30,000 families from around the world. The House is a vital program of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California, providing comfort and care to families in need. For more information, visit www.rmhcsc.org/losangeles.
