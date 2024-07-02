AccuKnox Zero Trust CNAPP Cloud Security listed on Azure Marketplace
AccuKnox Zero Trust CNAPP Cloud Security listed on Azure Marketplace
Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes AccuKnox, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025,”MENLO PARK, CA, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccuKnox, Inc., a leading provider of Zero Trust CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform), announced the listing on Azure Marketplace. AccuKnox CNAPP availability on Azure Marketplace simplifies the ability for Azure users to benefit from Zero Trust Security. AccuKnox CNAPP is a comprehensive integrated solution that secures “Storage, Compute and Network” ; Azure services such as SQL Database, Storage Container, Compute Snapshot, Route Table, Public IP, Virtual Machines, Kubernetes Clusters, Redis Cache, Cloud Functions Function, and VPC Peering Connection. Refer to this detailed support matrix on AccuKnox Help Docs.
— Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform
By leveraging Azure services like Azure Security Center and Azure Sentinel, AccuKnox can ingest security data and provide centralized visibility and management across your Azure cloud environment. This native integration empowers Azure users to take full advantage of AccuKnox’s CNAPP capabilities without the need for complex integrations or additional infrastructure.
AccuKnox’s Zero Trust Cloud Native Security Platform is designed to enhance the capabilities of Infrastructure Security and DevSecOps teams by empowering them to detect, prioritize, prevent, and protect against potential cloud attacks. The platform combines:
• CSPM (Cloud Security Posture Management)
• ASPM (Application Security Posture Management)
• KIEM (Kubernetes Identity and Entitlement Management)
• KSPM (Kubernetes Security Posture Management)
• CWPP (Cloud Workload Protection Platform) and
• GRC (Governance Risk and Compliance),.
This platform secures modern Kubernetes and traditional Virtual Machine workloads; streamlines vulnerability triage, minimizes alert fatigue problems, and delivers inline security capabilities [as opposed to post-attack mitigation].
Use Cases
• Automated Zero Trust Cloud Security (Public, Private, Hybrid, Air-gapped)
• Vulnerability Management & Prioritization
• Run-time security, Micro-segmentation
• Application Firewalling, Kernel Hardening
• Drift Detection & Audit Trail
• Continuous Diagnostics & Mitigation
• GRC – CIS, HIPAA, GDPR, SOC2, STIG, MITRE, NIST compliance
• Securing Mission-Critical Workloads like Vault
• Securing AI workbenches like Jupyter Notebooks
Key Differentiators
• Inline Security (as opposed to Post-attack security)
• Secures modern workloads (Kubernetes) and traditional workloads (VMs)
• Multi-Cloud, Private, Air-gapped Cloud Security
• KIEM – Kubernetes Identity & Entitlement Management
• IAC – Infrastructure As Code scanning
• ASPM – Ability to perform checks in CI pipeline (DAST, SAST, SCA)
• Secures AI/ML workloads like Jupyter Notebooks
• Powered by KubeArmor Open Source Project – a CNCF OpenSource project, delivers in-line run-time security and has achieved 750,000+ downloads, 1,200 GitHub stars
Supporting Quotes
“We are thrilled to launch the AccuKnox CNAPP on Azure Marketplace enabling Azure customers to seamlessly consume AccuKnox Zero Trust security. Azure Marketplace with AccuKnox CNAPP significantly simplifies deployment while immediately bolstering security within the Azure environment.”,
said Rahul Jadhav, Co-Founder and CTO of AccuKnox.
“Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes AccuKnox, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape predicted to grow revenue 500% from 2022 to 2025,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like AccuKnox, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”
Nat Natraj
AccuKnox
+1 510-579-8785
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
1 min AccuKnox Exec Summary