Academies Enterprise Trust Implements Lightspeed Systems® Solutions to Consolidate Key Technology
Academies Enterprise Trust partner with Lightspeed Systems to deliver their mission of, “an excellent education to every child, in every classroom, every day.”
This collaboration with Lightspeed Systems aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering educators and students through innovative technology.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Academies Enterprise Trust (AET), serving over 33,000 students across the UK, announces a partnership with Lightspeed Systems, implementing the company’s award-winning solutions to keep students safe and enhance the learning experience when using digital devices.
Together, Lightspeed Filter™, Lightspeed Alert™, Lightspeed Classroom Management™, and Lightspeed Mobile Device Management™ will enhance the trust’s technology, empowering safeguarding staff’s understanding of internet usage and support teachers to use digital device effectively to enhance the curriculum.
"This collaboration with Lightspeed Systems aligns perfectly with our vision of empowering educators and students through innovative technology," said Martin Simpson, Director of Technology at Academies Enterprise Trust. "By centralising our technology management, we are not only enhancing operational efficiency but also significantly improving the digital safety and well-being of our students."
Lightspeed Systems' solutions are designed to address the unique challenges faced by modern educational institutions. The integration of their tools will enable Academies Enterprise Trust to gain valuable insights into student online activities, ensuring a protected learning environment that supports student achievement while complying with regulatory requirements.
"We are thrilled to partner with Academies Enterprise Trust and support their journey towards a unified technology strategy," stated Craig Chanoff, Chief Revenue Officer of Lightspeed Systems. "Our mission has always been to empower the educational experience through smart technology, and this implementation is a testament to our commitment to creating safe, engaging, and manageable digital learning spaces."
The implementation of Lightspeed Systems' solutions across Academies Enterprise Trust's network is a forward-thinking step that sets a benchmark in the educational sector for technology integration and student online safety.
About Academies Enterprise Trust
Academies Enterprise Trust (AET) is an educational trust in the United Kingdom, comprising over 33,000 students from 57 schools across the Primary, Secondary and Special phases. To support their vision to deliver an excellent education, AET adopts a sector-leading approach to the use of digital technology throughout their curriculum and provides a digital device – either an iPad or Chromebook – to each student. To learn more about Academies Enterprise Trust’s approach, visit http://academiesenterprisetrust.org/
About Lightspeed Systems®
Lightspeed Systems is dedicated to providing schools with time-saving solutions to create safe, secure, and equitable education, so they focus where it matters most—students and learning. Lightspeed Systems provides cloud-managed solutions: Security & Compliance, Safety & Wellness and Engagement & Impact, purpose-built for school networks and devices. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Essex, UK, Lightspeed Systems serves more than 20 million students using 11 million devices in 28,000 schools throughout 42 countries. To learn more, visit www.lightspeedsystems.com.
Amy Bennett
Lightspeed Systems
email us here