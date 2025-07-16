Lightspeed Signal™ Wins Future’s Best of Show Award, Presented by Tech & Learning

Lightspeed Signal was shaped by direct input from our district partners, and this award reflects the real-world value they’re seeing.” — Rob Chambers, Vice President of Product, Lightspeed Systems

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Signal , developed by Lightspeed Systems, is the recipient of Future’s Best of Show Award , presented at ISTE 2025 by Tech & Learning in the Secondary Education category.Lightspeed Signal equips K-12 IT teams with integrated insights to proactively minimize classroom disruptions, identify inventory inefficiencies, and prioritize districtwide network support. Designed to help schools answer the questions that interrupt days, cost time, and frustrate teams, Signal gives IT teams real-time visibility into the health of their devices, applications, and internet performance—all in one place."Lightspeed Signal was shaped by direct input from our district partners, and this award reflects the real-world value they’re seeing. It’s exciting to be recognized for a tool that truly solves everyday challenges for K–12 tech teams," shared Rob Chambers, Vice President of Product at Lightspeed Systems.Tech & Learning’s Best of Show Awards are evaluated by a panel of industry expert judges and editors and are selected on a points score against a range of criteria, including innovation, feature set, reliability, and performance. Winners were formally announced at the Tech & Learning reception, which took place during ISTE (International Society for Technology in Education).“The products nominated for the Best of Show program, provide an outstanding overview of new technology on the show floor and shine a spotlight on the products, and businesses behind them, who are transforming education in schools around the world,” said the awards editorial team.About Lightspeed SystemsWith more than 25 years of serving education, Lightspeed Systems delivers the most in-depth visibility and control to power exceptional schools where students are safe and engaged; technology is compliant and easily managed; and resources are secure and optimized. Purpose-built for school networks and devices, Lightspeed’s cloud-managed solutions include the most effective web filtering, student safety monitoring, classroom management, device management, and data analytics software available. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a European office in London, UK, Lightspeed serves over 23 million students across 31,000 schools in 43 countries, utilizing 15 million devices.

