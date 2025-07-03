Lightspeed Systems and CITE Announce New Integration to Support Data Privacy and Streamline App Vetting for CA Schools

We’re proud to partner with Lightspeed Systems to extend the reach of CITE Privacy Services and help more districts simplify and strengthen their privacy practices.” — Libbi Nelson, Director of Resource & Service Programs at CITE

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lightspeed Systems, a leader in online safety and analytics for K-12 school districts, today announced an expansion of its partnership with CITE (California IT in Education), delivering a powerful new integration between Lightspeed Insight and CITE’s student data privacy program – CITE Privacy Services.With this new integration, California districts using Lightspeed Insight can now instantly see a “CITE-vetted” tag next to apps that have undergone CITE’s rigorous data privacy vetting and DPA process. The tag appears across all app reports, activity logs, and app profiles, allowing district leaders to quickly filter, identify, and prioritize trusted apps—saving critical time while bolstering compliance and student protections. Lightspeed Insight™ plays a central role in K–12 student data privacy initiatives by giving districts unprecedented visibility into the apps being used—not just what’s approved or installed, but what’s actually in use across devices and student groups. Combined with privacy policy change alerts, automated app discovery, and real-time usage analytics, Lightspeed Insight equips administrators to spot unknown risks, ensure privacy compliance, and make informed decisions that protect student data.“District technology leaders are stretched thin. They’re managing more tools than ever and ensuring strict student data privacy requirements are met is important—but time consuming,” said Rob Chambers, EVP of Product at Lightspeed Systems. “This integration brings two powerful systems together—helping districts confidently manage risk, protect student data, and make decisions rooted in transparency.”The integration is now live and included for all California districts using Lightspeed Insight. It builds upon the recently announced CITE Discount Program, which offers California districts discounted pricing on select Lightspeed solutions, including Lightspeed Insight and the new Lightspeed Signal™.“CITE is always looking for ways to support California schools and make things easier, safer, and more secure,” said Libbi Nelson, Director of Resource & Service Programs at CITE and Administrator of the California Student Privacy Alliance. “We’re proud to partner with Lightspeed Systems to extend the reach of CITE Privacy Services and help more districts simplify and strengthen their privacy practices.”By bringing together the trusted services of CITE and Lightspeed Insight, the integration will allow California districts to ensure student data is protected and secure and more easily meet Student Online Personal Information Protection Act (SOPIPA) regulations.California IT in Education (CITE) is a nonprofit organization supporting IT professionals working in California schools. CITE offers professional learning, community support, and essential services — including student data privacy management — to help schools leverage technology in safe, effective, and equitable ways. CITE administers the California Student Privacy Alliance (CSPA) and maintains tools and resources to help districts vet applications, manage DPAs, and uphold student privacy best practices. Learn more at www.cite.org With more than 25 years of serving education, Lightspeed Systems delivers the most in-depth visibility and control to power exceptional schools where students are safe and engaged; technology is compliant and easily managed; and resources are secure and optimized. Purpose-built for school networks and devices, Lightspeed’s cloud-managed solutions include the most effective web filtering, student safety monitoring, classroom management, device management, and data analytics software available. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a European office in London, UK, Lightspeed serves over 23 million students across 31,000 schools in 43 countries, utilizing 15 million devices.

