Flex Air Flight School Announces Certification as Official Cessna Pilot Center Across All Locations

Flex Air Flight School offers accelerate flight training with bases in San Diego, CA & Kansas City and Manhattan KS. Veteran in Flight Training at Flex Air Flex Air Training Aircraft at Sunset

Elevating Aviation and Flight Training Standards with Cutting-Edge Technology and Methodologies

Cessna Pilot Center Certification is a significant milestone for Flex Air Flight School. It enhances our training capabilities and solidifies our leadership in flight training and aviation education.” — Paul Wynns

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flex Air Flight School, recognized for its comprehensive flight training programs and support for military veterans, proudly announces the certification of all its locations as Official Cessna Pilot Centers (CPC). This prestigious certification underscores Flex Air's commitment to providing top-tier flight training using the latest technology and methodologies.

With locations in San Diego, CA; Kansas City, KS; and Manhattan, KS, Flex Air Flight School is now part of the esteemed network of Cessna Pilot Centers, known for their industry-leading instruction, state-of-the-art aircraft, and innovative training methods. Students at Flex Air can now benefit from the Cessna Flight Training System, which combines scenario-based interactive instruction with real flight experience, ensuring a faster and more efficient learning process.

"Becoming a Cessna Pilot Center is a significant milestone for Flex Air Flight School," said Paul Wynns, CEO of Flex Air Flight School. "This certification not only enhances our training capabilities but also solidifies our position as a leader in flight training and aviation education. We are excited to offer our students access to the best training resources and support their journey to becoming skilled and confident airline pilots."

Flex Air specializes in airline pilot training for both civilian career development and veteran career transitions. The affiliation with Cessna Pilot Centers means that Flex Air students will train in the world-renowned Cessna Skyhawk®, equipped with advanced avionics and safety features, providing a superior training platform.

About Flex Air Flight School:

Flex Air Flight School offers a range of flight training programs, including Private Pilot License (PPL), Instrument Ratings (IFR), Career Pilot Program (CPP), Certified Flight Instructor Academy (CFI), and Rotor Transition Program). With a 100% career placement rate since 2018 and a strong mentorship culture, Flex Air is dedicated to helping students achieve their aviation goals. Flex Air's unique programs for veterans and active-duty military members, such as the SkillBridge Pilot Career Path and the Military Transition Program, further highlight the school’s commitment to supporting the military community.

For more information about Flex Air Flight School and its programs, visit Flex Air Flight School.

