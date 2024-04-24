Candy Pros Introduces Revolutionary Sugar-Free Hard Candy Mix for Cannabis-Infused Candies

Susan Hallak, CEO of Candy Pros Sugar Free Hard Candy

Naked Gold Sugar-Free Hard Candy Mix debuts, revolutionizing THC and CBD edibles with healthy, customizable options.

Consumers are increasingly seeking sugar-free options, driving demand for our healthier, innovative candy solutions.” — Susan Hallak

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building on the success of their versatile Melt and Pour gummy base, Candy Pros today announced the launch of another groundbreaking product, the Naked Gold Sugar Free Hard Candy Mix. This innovative formula is specifically designed for crafting both THC hard candies and CBD-infused edibles, offering a new way for confectioners to meet the growing demand for healthier, customizable cannabis products.

Expanding on a Legacy of Customization

Following the remarkable popularity of our Melt and Pour gummy base, which provides a plain, unflavored gelatin base that can be easily customized with various flavors and colors, Candy Pros continues to pioneer in the cannabis confectionery space. The Naked Gold Sugar Free Hard Candy Mix extends this ethos to hard candies, providing a sugar-free base that supports the infusion of THC, CBD, and a wide range of flavorings.

A Growing Global Market

"The global hard candy market size was worth around $14.13 billion in 2022 and is estimated to hit approximately $23.02 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of around 14.30% between 2023 and 2030," highlights the vast potential and rapid growth of this segment. Candy Pros is poised to capture this burgeoning market with innovations tailored to evolving consumer preferences.

The Ultimate Hard Candy Recipe for THC and CBD Infusions

Ideal for confectioners seeking to infuse high-quality cannabis oils or tinctures into their products, the Naked Gold Sugar Free Hard Candy Mix offers a versatile solution for creating a variety of edibles, from refreshing mint candies to flavorful lollipops. This mix not only facilitates easy incorporation of cannabinoids but also ensures quick sublingual delivery, maximizing efficacy and enhancing the consumer's cannabis experience.

Crafted for Health-Conscious Consumers and Medical Cannabis Patients

Susan Hallak, CEO of Candy Pros, explains, "Our new sugar-free mix is a game-changer for those looking to produce premium cannabis candies without sugar. Building on the customization and ease of use introduced by our Melt and Pour gummy base, this new product maintains potency while offering a guilt-free indulgence that appeals to both recreational users and medical cannabis patients."

Responding to Consumer Health Trends

"The expanding market for sugar-free candy and chocolate, valued at USD 1.88 billion in 2019 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2027, is propelled by heightened consumer awareness of the negative health effects associated with excessive sugar intake," states Hallak. This trend underscores the timely introduction of the Naked Gold Sugar Free Hard Candy Mix into the market, aligning with consumer demands for healthier confectionery options.

A Broad Spectrum of Flavors and Applications

To complement the innovative hard candy base, Candy Pros offers a range of concentrated flavors—ensuring that artisans can customize their edibles to suit diverse palates and preferences. From classic flavors like strawberry to exotic tastes like blue raspberry, these additions empower producers to craft the best cannabis candies tailored to modern tastes.

Available Now for Commercial and Artisan Edibles Makers

The Naked Gold Sugar Free Hard Candy Mix is currently available in 10 lb. packages, suitable for operations of all sizes—from small-scale artisanal candy makers to large-scale commercial producers—ensuring consistent quality and satisfaction across the board.

Learn more at our Making Hard Candy blog.