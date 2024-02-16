Flex Air Flight School Continues Success as a 2024-2025 Military Friendly® School with SkillBridge Program Expansion

Veteran in Flight Training at Flex Air Flex Air Training Aircraft at Sunset Paul Wynns, Veteran Naval Aviator and CEO of Flex Air Flight School

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flex Air Flight School, a pioneer in aviation training, is proud to announce its recognition as a Military Friendly® School for 2024-2025. This distinction from MilitaryFriendly.com celebrates Flex Air’s ongoing commitment to military veterans through its expanding SkillBridge Commercial Pilot Gateway program, which has been instrumental in transitioning service members into civilian aviation careers.

With a stellar 100% career placement rate since 2018 and over 100 veterans successfully transitioned, Flex Air's SkillBridge program is not just growing; it's setting the gold standard for military to civilian transitions in aviation. The program offers a unique blend of flexibility, support, and comprehensive training, accessible to all ranks and backgrounds without the need for prior flight experience or a college degree.

Flex Air CEO Paul Wynns, a retired Naval Aviator, offers invaluable guidance to those looking to navigate their post-military path. His experience and understanding of the challenges faced by transitioning veterans make him an unmatched resource in the field. Ian Buckner, U.S. Navy veteran, summarizes his experience with Flex Air: "Paul Wynns clearly and thoroughly laid out how achieving the dream of becoming a pilot was not only possible but, with enough determination, inevitable, even for someone like myself with zero flight experience. He spoke truth in that it would not be easy, but their instructors were the best in the business at getting people there."

This accolade underscores Flex Air's dedication to empowering veterans through education, mentorship, and career support. The school's programs, including SkillBridge, are designed to leverage military skills into successful civilian aviation careers, ensuring every veteran has the opportunity to fly high after service.

For more about Flex Air Flight School and the SkillBridge program, visit https://goflexair.com/skillbridge

About Flex Air Flight School: Based in San Diego, CA, with additional flight training locations in Kansas City and Manhattan, KS, Flex Air Flight School leads in aviation training with a mission to elevate military members into civilian aviation careers. Known for its excellence, support, and 100% career placement record, Flex Air remains the top choice for veterans transitioning to the skies.