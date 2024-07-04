Dejero provides connectivity for live streaming of first ever Gulf Youth Games from sports venues across the UAE
Host broadcaster of the first ever Gulf Youth Games, Quality, relied on Dejero EnGo mobile video transmitters for live connectivity from multiple sports venues in multiple cities
Dejero Smart Blending Technology™ at the heart of Quality’s all-remote multi-sport production, covering 23 sports from multiple venues in multiple Emirates
The units are so easy to set up and operate, they relieve the pressure of live sports broadcasting as well as the associated costs and logistics.”WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dejero connectivity has once again been relied upon by innovative production company Quality, who was the host broadcaster for the historic inaugural Gulf Youth Games in April, when 3,500 young athletes competed at different venues across the UAE over a two week period.
— Pablo Reyes - Chief Production Officer at Quality
Quality deployed four production crews each day to sports venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Fujairah. Dejero EnGo mobile video transmitters were used for uninterrupted connectivity to transport live feeds from up to 24 cameras to the RHBs (Rights Holding Broadcasters), including DubaiTv, Oman Sports, SSC, UAE Olympic Committee and Bahrain TV.
Each location had three of four sports arenas with multiple events happening simultaneously, including athletics, football, swimming, judo, tennis, fencing, volleyball, chess and many more. For the enclosed venues, the EnGo transmitters used fiber for primary connectivity with cellular connectivity for backup, achieving upload speeds between 5 and 10 mbps for up to eight hours at a time.
“The flexible remote production workflow, which Dejero connectivity facilitates, means that our cameras aren’t tethered to OB vans and can easily be moved from one venue to the next,” said Pablo Reyes, chief production officer at Quality. ”We can simply switch on an EnGo and transmit from wherever we are with confidence, keeping all of our stakeholders happy. The units are so easy to set up and operate, they relieve the pressure of live sports broadcasting as well as the associated costs and logistics.”
Outside of the arenas, Quality’s field crews were also covering long-distance events such as cycling, triathlon and sailing. For this coverage the EnGo transmitters were sending high-quality live camera feeds, including from drones, over bonded cellular connections alone to achieve a glass-to-glass latency as low as 0.5 seconds. These roaming EnGos were each fitted with six SIM cards that simultaneously combined signals from three diverse cellular network carriers to deliver resilient and reliable connectivity.
Dejero EnGo mobile transmitters are powered by Smart Blending Technology™ that dynamically and intelligently manages the fluctuating bandwidth, packet loss, and latency differences of individual connections in real-time to simultaneously combine multiple IP connections.
At Quality’s MCR (Master Control Room) in Madrid, Spain, Dejero WayPoint receivers deconstructed, decoded, and outputted video signals from the EnGo transmitters, where Quality’s in-house producers, directors, graphics operators and technicians packaged the content for distribution to a number of the event’s rights holding broadcasters; while other RHBs had their own WayPoint devices to receive the video signals directly in real time. A microphone at the MCR, connected by an XLR audio cable to a WayPoint receiver, allowed the director to communicate with camera operators using the EnGo IFB voice communication feature.
“The inaugural Gulf Youth Games were a complete success – and we recognize that much of this is down to the performance of our Dejero solutions,” concluded Reyes.
