Gregg Grant Joins Coryell Roofing, Bringing Over 40 Years of Dedicated Experience in Education
Gregg Grant Joins Coryell Roofing, Leveraging 40+ Years in Education to Enhance School Partnerships and Deliver Unmatched Roofing Solutions.
His presence will inspire our team and enhance our service to the educational community.”LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coryell Roofing is pleased to welcome Gregg Grant as its newest Arkansas Education Consultant. With over 40 years of experience in the education sector, Gregg's career is distinguished by his dedication and his talent for building strong relationships with educators and leaders.
— Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing
Gregg's commitment to collaboration and growth has been a significant part of his career. His philosophy of open, honest, and consistent communication has been the foundation of his teamwork and leadership style. This approach has earned him respect and facilitated lasting partnerships that have positively impacted the education community.
In his new role, Gregg will engage with school leaders across Arkansas, using his extensive network and expertise to highlight the benefits of Coryell Roofing's solutions. Often seen on the golf course, where many relationships are strengthened, Gregg's personal connection skills set him apart as a trusted advisor in the education sector.
"Gregg's expertise and dedication to meaningful connections align with our mission to deliver excellence in commercial roofing," said Chris Coryell, CEO of Coryell Roofing. "His presence will inspire our team and enhance our service to the educational community."
Gregg's addition to Coryell Roofing marks a milestone in expanding our reach and service delivery to schools. His leadership and dedication make him a valuable addition as we strive for excellence.
About Coryell Roofing:
Coryell Roofing is a commercial roofing company delivering high-quality solutions across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Specializing in schools, we are committed to excellence, innovation, and building lasting client relationships. As a women and minority-owned business, we foster diversity and inclusivity in all operations.
Janelle Nightingale
Coryell Roofing
+1 405-408-0811
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube