SCRAM Systems® Partners with Resilience Education to Reduce Recidivism
This partnership is focused on the hope, recovery, and resilient spirit of those seeking a second chance.”DENVER, CO, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCRAM Systems is proud to announce a partnership with Resilience Education, a prominent non-profit organization committed to ending cycles of incarceration. With our shared mission of fostering community safety and diminishing recidivism, SCRAM Systems proudly supports Resilience Education through this partnership. This contribution will bolster current and future educational programs for those incarcerated and resources available post-release.
— SCRAM Systems CEO Chris Linthwaite
SCRAM Systems is dedicated to empowering individuals on the path to recovery, and Charlottesville, VA-based Resilience Education is committed to breaking the cycle for individuals once released. The new partnership aims to shape a future where innovative technology, business resources, and programs can positively impact more lives, families, and communities.
Resilience Education, a program created with the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, prepares individuals for life after incarceration by giving them tools to support themselves and the confidence to thrive in their community. A Resilience Education participant who spent nearly 30 years in the system completed the Darden PREP (Prison Reentry Education Program) program and, after his release, learned to take control of his finances and use his newly acquired skills to do things he had never done before.
"We believe in the transformative power of education and are honored to partner with Resilience Education in this crucial mission. By marrying our business resources with their outstanding educational programs, we envision a future where individuals are not just released, but truly set free to thrive and contribute to their communities post-incarceration. This partnership is focused on the hope, recovery, and resilient spirit of those seeking a second chance," said SCRAM Systems CEO Chris Linthwaite.
About SCRAM Systems:
SCRAM Systems® is a leading international public safety company offering alcohol, location monitoring, and software solutions designed to improve community safety and modify behaviors. SCRAM Systems manufactures and provides a full spectrum of client monitoring technologies that include alcohol ignition interlock devices, continuous transdermal alcohol monitoring, remote breath/portable alcohol monitoring, GPS, standalone RF/house arrest technology, web-based reporting and communications tools, software solutions, and ISO-certified monitoring services and support. SCRAM Systems has over 700 employees across the United States and has a growing international footprint. With over 50 years of technology leadership, SCRAM Systems is a trusted partner of courts and state regulators. The mission of SCRAM Systems is to improve lives and make communities safer through advanced technology and world-class service. For more information, visit SCRAM Systems at www.scramsystems.com or www.lifesafer.com.
About Resilience Education:
Resilience Education is a non-profit organization focused on breaking the cycle of incarceration by improving the economic mobility of formerly incarcerated individuals through high-quality business education and post-release support. By partnering with correctional facilities, academic institutions, and private sector allies, Resilience Education empowers formerly incarcerated individuals to excel in the workforce. For more information, visit www.resilience-education.org.
