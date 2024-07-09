Acumera® and Dover Fueling Solutions® Collaborate to Provide an Edge Delivered Software Defined Forecourt Controller
Acumera announces a collaboration with DFS to deliver DX Control™ via the Acumera Reliant Platform for edge computing for the fuel and convenience industries
Together, we are setting a new standard for forecourt control solutions.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acumera, the leading provider of managed network services and edge computing for multi-site convenience, restaurant, and retail operators, announces a collaboration with Dover Fueling Solutions® (DFS), a part of Dover Corporation and a leading global provider of advanced customer-focused technologies, services and solutions in the fuel and convenience retail industries, to deliver DFS’s DX Control™ via the Acumera Reliant edge computing platform.
— Jack Dickinson, Director of Partner Development at DFS
DFS’s groundbreaking software defined forecourt controller, DX Control™, is an innovative solution designed to streamline operations and drive down costs, empowering fuel retailers to achieve enhanced efficiency and reliability. DX Control™ leverages a container-based architecture, enabling sites to easily deploy as a containerized environment on the Acumera Reliant Platform utilizing any x86-based hardware. This approach enhances site resiliency and application redundancy, minimizing downtime at fueling forecourts, while improving operational efficiency and reducing costs. Additionally, DX Control™ eliminates the need for proprietary, highly-specialized and vendor-certified hardware, making it a cost-effective solution for fuel retailers of all sizes.
"DFS’s goal of delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to the fuel and convenience industries align seamlessly with Acumera’s commitment to secure, reliable network connectivity,” said Jack Dickinson, Director, Partner Development at Dover Fueling Solutions. "Together, we are setting a new standard for forecourt control solutions."
This collaboration utilizes the Acumera Reliant Platform, the leading edge solution for convenience retailers, along with DFS’s DX Control™, providing fuel retailers with a modern, fault-tolerant, and efficient forecourt solution, aligned with Conexxus 2.0 interoperability and connectivity standards.
"This collaboration leverages edge computing to advance fuel controller design and interoperability, aligned with Conexxus standards, unlocking significant value within the convenience store industry,” said Gray Taylor, Executive Director of Conexxus. “It demonstrates how Conexxus standards, combined with modern delivery approaches, benefit seamless integration between vendor applications and host environments, driving efficiency, reliability, and innovation."
Phil Stead, Acumera VP of Edge Platform Sales, commented, “We are thrilled to collaborate with DFS to enable the DX Control™ solution on the Acumera Reliant Platform. Combining our hardware and cloud agnostic edge platform along with expertise in secure network connectivity, with DFS’s innovative solution for a software-defined forecourt, gives convenience store retailers a revolutionary way to deliver, manage, and support their fueling operations.
Key features of DX Control™ with the Acumera Reliant Platform edge computing capabilities include vast geographic scalability, unparalleled observability, frequent and uninterrupted software updates, high availability for maximum uptime and integrated support for IoT-enabled pump control powered by AvaLAN Networks™ FC-board technology.
More information on enabling innovative solutions with the Acumera Reliant Platform for scaling latency-sensitive applications with security and compliance is available here.
About Dover Fueling Solutions
Dover Fueling Solutions® is part of Dover Corporation and a leading provider of advanced energy dispensing equipment, electronic automation, point-of-sale and payment systems, automatic tank gauging and subscription solutions to fueling and convenience retail customers worldwide. Comprised of brands Wayne Fueling Systems, Tokheim®, OPW®, ClearView, PetroVend®, ProGauge, Fairbanks, AvaLAN Networks™, LIQAL and Bulloch Technologies®, DFS is dedicated to offering a broad range of solutions that power vehicles, including conventional fuel and clean energy products that support gasoline, diesel, bio-diesel and ethanol as well as LNG, H2, LPG, CNG and EV chargers.
Headquartered in Austin, TX, DFS has a strong global manufacturing and technology development presence, including facilities in Brazil, Canada, China, India, Italy, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information about DFS, visit www.doverfuelingsolutions.com.
About Acumera
For more than two decades, Acumera has led the industry in SaaS solutions for edge computing, secure edge networking, network operations, visualization, and security. With a strong focus on innovation, seamless connectivity, cybersecurity, and customer experience, Acumera specializes in providing global brands and multi-site operators with unparalleled uptime, reliability, scalability, and security, ensuring continuous operations 24/7. For more information about Acumera, please visit www.acumera.com.
