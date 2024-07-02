Bigeye Named as Representative Vendor in 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Data Observability Tools
Bigeye, a leader in enterprise-grade data observability, is proud to announce its recognition as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide.
The Gartner Market Guide is an excellent resource for data leaders who want to deeply understand data observability before investing in it for their own data environments.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bigeye, a leader in enterprise-grade data observability, is proud to announce its recognition as a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Data Observability Tools. From Bigeye’s perspective, this recognition underlines Bigeye's essential role in an emerging market vital for enterprises aiming to maximize the reliability of their data assets.
The Market Guide for Data Observability offers a comprehensive overview of the data observability market, emphasizing its crucial role in enhancing business operations through improved data quality and reliability.
For companies navigating the complexities of data ecosystems, Bigeye provides indispensable tools that automate monitoring and maintain the integrity of data pipelines. One of Bigeye’s enterprise clients with over 7,000 full-time employees has seen significant benefits since implementing data observability. The data team now proactively identifies and resolves 2-3 data pipeline issues per month, leading to higher data fidelity and reduced backfill work. This has resulted in substantial time savings for their data engineering teams and more reliable data for their analysts and decision-makers.
“The Gartner Market Guide is an excellent resource for data leaders who want to deeply understand data observability before investing in it for their own data environments,” said Kyle Kirwan, CEO of Bigeye. “I’m proud that Bigeye has been mentioned in the Market Guide, in addition to being included as a Representative Vendor.”
As the market for data observability evolves, Bigeye continues to grow with scalable and secure solutions that meet the needs of large-scale enterprises. These solutions help optimize data management practices, reduce downtime, and facilitate a proactive approach to data quality issues.
“We are committed to advancing the capabilities of our data observability platform and addressing the needs of global enterprises for end-to-end data observability across different environments, not just the modern data stack,” added Eleanor Treharne-Jones, COO of Bigeye. “We believe our mention as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide reflects our performance in a rapidly growing industry set for significant expansion”
Gartner report stated that, “According to Gartner’s Chief Data and Analytics Officer Agenda Survey for 2024, 22% of respondents said they have already implemented data observability tools. In addition, 38% of respondents claimed they will be piloting or deploying the tools within 12 months, and 28% said they will pilot or deploy the tools within one to two years. Most of the D&A leaders (65%) also responded that data observability would be a core element of their data strategy within two years.”
Bigeye invites business leaders and data teams to explore how data observability solutions can integrate with their data management strategies to drive more accurate and reliable business insights.
Gartner, Market Guide for Data Observability Tools, Melody Chien, Jason Medd, Lydia Ferguson, Michael Simone, 25 June 2024
GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Bigeye
Bigeye is enterprise-grade data observability for modern and legacy data stacks. Bigeye brings together data observability, end-to-end lineage, and scalability and security to give enterprise data teams unmatched insight into the reliability of data powering their business—no matter if it's on-prem, in the cloud, or hybrid.
For more information about Bigeye and its data observability solutions, please visit https://www.bigeye.com.
