Bigeye Grows Enterprise Customer Footprint and Investment with USAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bigeye , the data observability platform for large enterprises, recently completed a strategic $5 million investment from USAA, one of the most respected names in financial services and a key Bigeye customer. This investment underscores USAA’s confidence in Bigeye's vision to enhance data quality and reliability within complex enterprise data environments.USAA has been partnering with Bigeye to drive improvements in managing data quality, enabling their teams to deliver trusted analytics that drive critical business decisions. Enterprises, such as USAA, with distributed data architectures are quickly realizing the value of data observability tools in improving not only visibility but also data quality across their data infrastructure. This collaboration enables Bigeye to enhance its platform’s capabilities for both legacy and modern data stacks.“As a Bigeye customer, we quickly recognized the value their platform brings to enhancing data quality and reliability across enterprise organizations,” said Nathan McKinley, Vice President and Head of Corporate Development at USAA. “Our decision to invest in Bigeye was driven by our experience with the company and our belief that similar enterprise organizations will be accelerating their adoption of data observability tools.”USAA is leveraging Bigeye’s data observability platform to enhance its data and analytics strategy. With over 37,000 full-time employees and 13 million members, USAA requires robust data quality management to meet the needs of both its internal departments and external members. By implementing Bigeye, USAA has streamlined data quality management across the organization, simplifying how teams proactively monitor and resolve data issues.Tina Cragg, Head of Enterprise Information and Insights at USAA, said, "Managing data quality across our complex data landscape is a continuous challenge, but Bigeye has been a great partner to us and provided the tools and insights needed to stay ahead. Their platform allows us to monitor data health in real-time, ensuring that we meet the high standards required to serve our members effectively."Kyle Kirwan, Bigeye CEO and Founder, said, “We are proud to support USAA’s mission to serve the military community. Managing data quality at USAA’s scale is no small task, and our partnership empowers their teams to proactively monitor and resolve data issues within their existing workflows. This collaboration not only highlights the critical role of data observability in large-scale environments but also reinforces Bigeye’s position as the leader in enterprise-grade solutions that make data trustworthy by default.”This latest investment brings Bigeye’s total fundraising to $73.5 million and adds USAA to an impressive list of marquee investors, including Sequoia Capital, Costanoa Ventures, Coatue, Alteryx, and In-Q-Tel.Interested in seeing how Bigeye can simplify data observability for your organization? Request a demo today or try our online interactive demo. Curious about how other enterprise companies are benefiting from Bigeye? Check out our customer stories for more insights.About BigeyeBigeye is the data observability platform for large enterprises. Only Bigeye has data observability that is powered by comprehensive data lineage and AI-driven data monitoring, empowering data teams in the world’s largest enterprises to finally get a complete view of their data pipelines across modern, legacy and hybrid data stacks. Leading data driven companies such as USAA, Zoom, Hertz, Cisco and ConocoPhillips use Bigeye to find and fix data issues, improve data trust and ensure the data powering their business stays reliable by default. To learn more about Bigeye, visit www.bigeye.com

