Bigeye Launches Industry-First AI-Powered Features for Faster, Smarter Data Incident Resolution and Prevention

With the introduction of bigAI, we are redefining the data observability category. (Data) teams need more than just alerts...they want to prevent data issues from occurring in the first place.” — Eleanor Treharne-Jones, CEO of Bigeye

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bigeye , the leader in enterprise data observability, is redefining the category with the introduction of bigAI , a new suite of AI-powered capabilities that go beyond detection, into resolution and prevention. While most observability platforms stop at surfacing anomalies, Bigeye takes action. It pinpoints root causes, provides clear AI-driven guidance to resolve issues faster, and proactively recommends changes to prevent future failures. The market has made advances in anomaly detection, but data teams are still left with the hardest part–figuring out what’s wrong, how to fix it, and how to keep it from happening again. Bigeye is changing that.AI That Works for You, Not Just Alerts YouBigeye already helps data teams trace issues to their source with industry leading data lineage capabilities, but they still have to decide how to resolve issues once the root cause is located. Now, bigAI will automatically generate clear explanations of data issues and give actionable recommendations for fixing them.- Actionable guidance: Instead of just anomaly alerts, Bigeye delivers AI-driven suggestions to help users resolve issues efficiently.- Faster root cause analysis: bigAI analyzes ETL job code, data content, historical issues, and more to help users understand root causes quickly.- Better with use: Suggested resolutions improve the more users interact with the system and it can learn what did or did not work in the past.Industry analysts agree with this approach, noting that AI-powered recommendations are becoming a key distinguisher for data observability tools. Gartner says, "Only vendors with advanced technologies offer this feature in their data observability tools, and recommendations aren’t always available for all types of issues. This is a differentiating factor among vendors."Kyle Kirwan, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer at Bigeye, shares why this focus on suggested resolutions is so transformative, “Bigeye already helps enterprises identify issues before they escalate. With bigAI our goal was to go further by reducing time to resolution and making data reliability more achievable at scale. Investigating root causes and determining the best course of action is time-consuming and costly, but bigAI changes that. We’ve been impressed with how effectively bigAI delivers high quality, actionable guidance.”Smarter Incident Prevention, Fewer FailuresBuilding reliable ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) pipelines is complex. Suggested preventions powered by bigAI proactively recommend improvements to ETL job code to make data pipeline jobs more resilient, efficient, and error-free.- Error-proof your code: AI analyzes ETL job logic and proposes improvements to make the job more resilient to common errors.- Optimize performance: Receive recommendations to improve job run times and reduce resource consumption.- Prevention, not just detection: AI-driven insights guide teams toward resolving underlying issues before they turn into incidents.Speaking at Gartner Data and Analytics Summit in Orlando, Eleanor Treharne-Jones, CEO of Bigeye said:"With the introduction of bigAI, we are redefining the data observability category. After speaking with hundreds of data leaders, one thing is clear—their teams need more than just alerts; they need answers and ultimately they want to prevent data issues from occurring in the first place. This latest evolution of the Bigeye Platform unlocks the true potential of data observability, empowering data leaders to drive AI and data-driven value across their organizations with confidence."Secure by Design, Made for the EnterpriseBigeye is committed to keeping customer data secure. bigAI runs on Amazon Web Services Bedrock, ensuring compliance with enterprise security and privacy standards. Customer data is never transmitted to external AI providers like OpenAI or Anthropic, and it is not used for model training or shared across customers. bigAI follows a privacy-first approach, meaning observability insights remain private and protected while meeting strict enterprise compliance requirements.More AI-Powered Features on the WayBigeye is integrating bigAI across the platform to make data reliability easier, not more complex. We’re continuing to invest in AI-driven automation that helps teams resolve incidents faster, prevent failures before they happen, and spend less time troubleshooting. Unlike traditional data observability tools that stop at alerts, bigAI turns insight into action: eliminating guesswork and making data teams more efficient.See It in ActionbigAI is available in private preview and will soon be made generally available. If you’re already a customer, contact your Bigeye customer success representative to request early access. Other interested prospects can request a demo below.Want to see how it works? Get a demo at www.bigeye.com/request-demo About BigeyeBigeye is the leading data observability platform for large enterprises. Only Bigeye has data observability that is powered by comprehensive data lineage and AI-driven resolution and prevention, empowering data teams in the world’s largest enterprises to finally get a complete view of their data pipelines across modern, legacy and hybrid data stacks. Leading data driven companies such as USAA, Zoom, Hertz, Cisco and Freedom Mortgage use Bigeye to find and fix data issues, improve data trust and ensure the data powering their business stays reliable by default. To learn more about Bigeye, visit www.bigeye.com Gartner, Market Guide for Data Observability Tools, 25 June 2024, Melody Chien, Jason Medd, Lydia Ferguson, Michael SimoneGartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

