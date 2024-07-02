K Altman Law Hosts Free Webinar on Manifestation Determination Review for Parents
Webinar Manifestation Determination Review (MDR)
Manifestation Determination Review: What Parents Need to Know”UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Special Education Advocacy Division of K Altman Law is pleased to announce a free webinar titled "Manifestation Determination Review: What Parents Need to Know" on July 17, 2024, at 5:00 PM EST. This informative session is designed to empower parents with essential knowledge to advocate for their children's due process rights in the realm of special education. K Altman Law's experienced advocates possess specialized knowledge in special education law. They have dedicated their careers to supporting parents and children, ensuring that students with disabilities receive the protections they are entitled to under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).
— Ashley Bennett
A Manifestation Determination Review (MDR) is a critical process that occurs when a child with a disability faces suspension from school for ten days or more, either consecutively or cumulatively. During an MDR, two key questions are addressed:
1. Was the behavior that led to the disciplinary action directly related to the child’s disability?
2. Was the disciplinary action resulting from the Individualized Education Plan (IEP) not being implemented?
If the answer to either question is yes, the behavior is determined to be a manifestation of the disability. If both answers are no, the behavior is not considered a manifestation of the disability.
The outcomes and subsequent steps after the MDR depend on the team's determination. This webinar will guide parents through this complex process, ensuring they understand their children's rights and the protections provided by IDEA.
Join us for this vital session, during which our Special Education Advocacy Division will discuss the MDR process and offer a Q&A segment to address individual questions from the audience.
Event Details:
Platform: Online Webinar
Cost: Free
Date and Time: July 17th, 5:00 pm EST
Click to Register Here or visit our website for more information https://www.kaltmanlaw.com/special-education-advocacy
You can also check the K Altman Law podcast "Legally Blind" on the MDR process.
Keith Altman
The Law Office of Keith Altman, PLLC
+1 516-715-5785
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Keith Altman talks about MDR