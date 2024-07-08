Dovecote Park Boosts Health and Safety Measures With Drones Supplied By Coptrz, The Drone Experts

Coptrz - Drone experts

Facing challenges with traditional security measures & manual inspections, Dovecote Park required a more efficient & safer solution for their 13-acre site

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing challenges with traditional security measures and health and safety manual inspections, Dovecote Park required a more efficient and safer solution for their expansive 13-acre site. Manual patrols were time-consuming, taking 10-15 minutes to cover the perimeter, and inspections of high-risk areas such as roofs and guttering posed safety risks.

Coptrz provided a comprehensive drone solution, including the DJI Matrice 30T thermal drone and a bespoke training course. Drones now patrol the perimeter 2-3 times a day, covering more area in less time and making surveillance over five times faster than foot patrols.

The drones also inspect rooftops and guttering without the need for personnel to work at height, significantly reducing the risk of accidents. Thermal cameras allow for easy monitoring of refrigeration units and detection of possible intruders in the woody areas within the business perimeter, enhancing overall security and operational efficiency.

Nick Dunn, Health and Safety Manager at Dovecote Park, stated: “The drone can go up and film in areas where we haven’t got security cameras, such as the woods at the front of site, and also reduce the risk of manual inspections of high-risk areas such as the refrigeration units on the roof of the buildings”.

Steve Coulson, Co-Founder of Coptrz, commented: “We are thrilled to see the significant impact our drone solutions have had on Dovecote Park. Our mission is to help businesses harness the power of drone technology, and this collaboration is a testament to the transformative potential of our end-to-end solutions.”