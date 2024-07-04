How LWW ENGINEERING PRECISION LIMITED Surveyed a 17-Hectare Site in Just 14 Minutes with Drones Provided by Coptrz

Coptrz - Drone experts

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LWW ENGINEERING PRECISION LIMITED, a leading specialist in building, engineering, and land surveying, captured and measured a 17-hectare site with multiple stockpiles in record time. The drone solution provided by Coptrz, the drone experts, consisted of the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise RTK coupled with DJI Terra, setting new standards for efficiency, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness in the industry.

The Mavic 3 Enterprise drone was quickly launched and flown over the site, capturing the full 17 hectares in just 14 minutes. The data was then processed in DJI Terra in under 3 hours, meaning that by lunchtime, the job was complete.

One of the standout features of DJI Terra is its ability to measure stockpiles with remarkable ease and precision. By simply drawing a boundary around the base of the stockpile, LWW ENGINEERING PRECISION LIMITED was able to quickly obtain accurate volume and cut/fill data.

This technological advancement not only enhances the efficiency of LWW ENGINEERING PRECISION LIMITED’s operations but also provides substantial cost savings by reducing the need for extensive manpower and equipment. The ability to quickly and accurately measure stockpiles allows for better resource management and project planning, providing significant value to their clients.

Paul Luen, CEO of Coptrz, commented on their success: "With DJI Terra, LWW ENGINEERING PRECISION LIMITED can measure stockpiles with ease and precision, drastically reducing the time and manpower required. This technology exemplifies our commitment to providing innovative solutions that enhance productivity and safety."