JC White Geomatics Revolutionises Surveying with DJI Zenmuse L2 and DJI Terra, Supplied by Coptrz

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JC White Geomatics, a leading surveying company in Kent, is pioneering new standards in land surveying by integrating the DJI Zenmuse L2 LiDAR drone sensor and DJI Terra software into their operations. This kit, supplied by Coptrz, is set to enhance their capabilities, offering high-precision, efficient surveying solutions.

For over 30 years, JC White Geomatics has built an outstanding reputation by providing precise and efficient land surveying solutions. The company has used drone technology for around ten years, recently incorporating a LiDAR drone service.

The DJI Zenmuse L2 is a high-precision aerial LiDAR system that uses laser light to measure distances with incredible accuracy to create detailed 3D maps of the terrain below. With Terra, JC White Geomatics can process data quickly and convert large datasets into detailed 3D models and maps.

Joe Smith, Director at JC White Geomatics, stated that, “Terra is extremely quick. The amount of data you plug into it, and the results you get out - it's phenomenal how quickly it does that.”

The combination of Zenmuse L2 and DJI Terra enhances precision, reduces project turnaround times, and provides comprehensive data sets even in difficult-to-access areas. Clients benefit from cost-effective, customised survey solutions with accurate and detailed information, positioning JC White Geomatics as a leader in modern surveying technology.

Joe Smith expressed his satisfaction with Coptrz, stating, "I can't really fault the service from Coptrz. What I like about them is that that are an adventurous company backed up with real expertise. James Pick, the Head of Surveying at Coptrz, is an absolute expert—I'm constantly on the phone to him for tips and advice. I've dealt with James for probably six or seven years, and he's amazing."

Paul Luen, CEO of Coptrz, commented, "Our mission at Coptrz is to empower businesses with the best drone technology available. By integrating DJI Zenmuse L2 and DJI Terra, JC White Geomatics can deliver unparalleled accuracy and efficiency in their surveys. We are proud to support their innovative approach and look forward to seeing the remarkable outcomes of this technology."