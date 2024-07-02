Fox Hunters Club dating app celebrates NYC launch at Samuel Tilden Mansion
The dating app for non-transactional, May-December relationships is available in the NYC area.
This was our first of many ‘IRL’ events, and set the tone for what members can expect as we expand the app’s target area and its offerings.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fox Hunters Club– the first dating app for millennial women seeking committed relationships with older men– celebrated its New York City launch on June 24 at the Samuel Tilden Mansion (15 Gramercy Park South). The invite-only event was attended by tastemakers across fashion, music, tech, and other industries, with guests including celebrity makeup artist Eve Chen, Laurent & Altieri founder Genevieve Laurent, and singer-songwriter Mick Lewis.
A National Historic Landmark, Manhattan's Samuel Tilden Mansion is also home to the prestigious National Arts Club. Guests of the Fox Hunters Club NYC Launch Party enjoyed an open bar and signature bites in the expansive venue– viewing exhibits in the Grand Gallery before entering The Sculpture Court for the exclusive reception. Sponsors for the elegant event included Our Priority Transportation Services, Apocalypse Publishing, and Aegis Inspection Services.
“The Samuel Tilden Mansion was the perfect venue for our NYC launch, reflecting the elevated and thoughtful experience that we promote for our members,” said Fox Hunters Club founder and celebrity journalist Brownie Marie. “This was our first of many ‘IRL’ events, and set the tone for what members can expect as we expand the app’s target area and its offerings.”
The Fox Hunters Club dating app is one-of-a-kind in that it targets millennial women who are seeking a loving, non-transactional relationship with men who are Generation X or older. The app launched in the New York City area on April 24, and is available for download on the App Store and Google Play. The app will expand to additional markets in the coming months, with plans to eventually be nationwide.
About Fox Hunters Club:
Fox Hunters Club is the first dating app for millennial women seeking committed, non-transactional relationships with Gen X and older men. Debuting in New York City in April 2024, Fox Hunters Club is available on the App Store and Google Play.
