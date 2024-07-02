Bronx-Based Holistic Practitioner 'Pounds-to-Go' Enhances Health ‘Online’

Pounds-to-Go (347-960-4324), an health coaching service specializing in digestive weight loss and thyroid health, offering online consultations.

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pounds-to-Go offers online health coaching services aimed at individuals struggling with weight management, thyroid, and digestive health issues. The service uses a detailed, personalized approach to address the root causes of health problems through online consultations.

For more information, please visit: https://pounds-to-go.com/

Telehealth has become a crucial element of modern healthcare, providing access to health services that many might find out of reach. Pounds-to-Go specializes in addressing complex, often misdiagnosed health issues such as thyroid dysfunction and gut health — problems that founder Andra Annette has personal experience overcoming.

"Andra Annette, the founder of Pounds-to-Go, combines her personal health journey with over 40 years of experience in the medical field to offer unique insights and tailored health plans to her clients," a spokesperson for the company stated. The service targets individuals who have exhausted conventional treatments without success, providing them with renewed hope and practical solutions.

The backbone of Pounds-to-Go's approach lies in its personalized health assessments, which go beyond generic treatments to understand each client's unique health profile. This approach includes an in-depth review of medical history, family health patterns, and lifestyle factors to formulate a customized plan that targets each individual's specific issues.

"Each person's body is unique, and so should be their healthcare plan. We believe in treating the individual, not just the symptoms," said Andra Annette. This philosophy extends to their innovative use of telehealth platforms, which have proven to be a lifeline for many during recent times, making health consultations accessible to those unable to visit healthcare facilities in person.

Pounds-to-Go also places a strong emphasis on educating clients about their health. Andra Annette is passionate about debunking myths around thyroid health and gut issues, emphasizing the importance of a holistic approach to healthcare. "It's not just about fixing one part of the body but nurturing the entire system back to health," she explains.

With the rise of telehealth, Pounds-to-Go is at the forefront of a healthcare revolution, making it easier for patients to receive care without the need to travel, reducing both the time and financial costs associated with traditional medical visits. Their service is particularly valuable to those dealing with chronic issues that require ongoing management, offering both convenience and reliability.

About Pounds-to-Go:

Pounds-to-Go provides targeted telehealth consultations worldwide, focusing on thyroid health, weight management, and digestive wellness. Led by Andra Annette, whose personal and professional journey informs her empathetic and effective approach, the service aims to empower patients with knowledge and care that can transform their health. Pounds-to-Go continues to be a beacon of hope for many who have found traditional healthcare avenues insufficient for their needs.

For additional information, visit: https://pounds-to-go.com/