Aloe Vera Extract Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Aloe Vera Extract Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Aloe Vera Extract Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aloe vera extract market, derived from the gel-like substance of Aloe barbadensis Miller leaves, is witnessing robust growth. Starting from $2.62 billion in 2023, the market is projected to reach $2.85 billion in 2024, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. It will grow to $4.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. This growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness of health benefits, rising demand in cosmetics and personal care, and expanding applications in nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and the food and beverage industry.

Rising Demand in Organic Food Propels Market Growth

The increasing consumer preference for organic food is a significant driver for the aloe vera extract market. Organic products, which avoid synthetic additives and GMOs, are gaining traction globally. According to the Organic Trade Association, organic food sales surged, surpassing $63 billion, with significant contributions from aloe vera extract in various organic food products.

Explore the global aloe vera extract market with a detailed sample report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12416&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Herbalife International Inc., and Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. are leading innovations in aloe vera extract products. These innovations include aloe vera juices, which are crafted from the inner gel of Aloe barbadensis Miller leaves and blended with water or fruit juices, catering to the increasing consumer demand for healthy beverages.

In September 2023, KellyDeli Group of Companies introduced a pineapple-flavored aloe vera drink under its brand Kelly Loves, highlighting the market's trend towards functional and palatable aloe vera beverages.

Segments

•Product Form: Liquid, Gel, Powder, Other Product Forms

•Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

•Application: Functional Food, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Beverages, Other Application Types

Geographical Insights: Europe Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

Asia-Pacific dominated the aloe vera extract market in 2023, driven by high consumer demand and production capabilities. However, Europe is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, reflecting increasing adoption in cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and functional foods.

Access the complete report for in-depth analysis of regional dynamics and market trends: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aloe-vera-extract-global-market-report

Aloe Vera Extract Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Aloe Vera Extract Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aloe vera extract market size, aloe vera extract market drivers and trends, aloe vera extract market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The aloe vera extract market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Plant Extracts Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plant-extracts-global-market-report

Tea Extracts Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tea-extracts-global-market-report

Botanical Extracts Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/botanical-extracts-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293