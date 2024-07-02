Seed Treatment Fungicides Market Overview: Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Seed Treatment Fungicides Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The seed treatment fungicides market has witnessed strong growth in recent years, with the market size expanding from $1.93 billion in 2023 to $2.09 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing global population, higher crop yield and quality demands, expansion of commercial agriculture, supportive government regulations, and the rising adoption of high-value crops.

Driving Forces Behind Market Growth

The forecast period anticipates continued robust growth, with the market projected to reach $2.89 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.5%. Key drivers influencing this growth include climate change impacts on disease patterns, advancements in bio-based fungicides, growing demand for resilient crops, management of invasive pests and diseases, and global concerns regarding food security.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies such as Glencore PLC, BASF SE, Dow Inc., and Bayer AG are focusing on product innovations, particularly in fungicide seed treatments, to maintain their market positions. For example, Corteva, Inc. launched Straxan fungicide seed treatment in Canada, targeting prevalent seed and soil-borne cereal diseases like Fusarium species and Rhizoctonia, thereby enhancing crop stand establishment and yield potential.

Market Segments

1) By Type: Synthetic Chemical, Biological

2) By Form: Liquid, Powder

3) By Crop Type: Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Other Crop Types

4) By Application: Coating, Dressing, Pelleting

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the seed treatment fungicides market in 2023. The comprehensive market report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Seed Treatment Fungicides Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Seed Treatment Fungicides Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on seed treatment fungicides market size, seed treatment fungicides market drivers and trends, seed treatment fungicides market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The seed treatment fungicides market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

