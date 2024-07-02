Empowering Young Women: Launch of Hashtag#HerBreastCareInsights Educational Series to Understand Breast Cancer
Why are more young women getting breast cancer?DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising incidence of breast cancer among young women is a growing concern that remains inadequately understood. Despite advances in diagnostic methods, increased social awareness, and demographic changes, the cellular basis and triggers of breast cancer in young women (BCYW) remain elusive. The Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation (BCYW) aims to shed light on this critical issue and empower young women with the knowledge to protect their future health.
Multifactorial Cellular Basis of BCYW and its Upstream Triggers
Why are more young women getting breast cancer? What's causing this increase that we have yet to understand fully? Several factors contribute to the observed rise in BCYW cases. While social awareness and improved diagnostics play significant roles, they do not fully explain the multifaceted biological and environmental contributors to the disease. Breast tissue changes significantly during puberty and adolescence, influenced by estrogenic signals, hormonal interplays, and other biological factors that modify optimal breast health. This period of breast development is a window of heightened susceptibility to cellular insults by external and internal factors, making young women particularly vulnerable. Additional factors such as age at menarche, menopause, first pregnancy, parity status, and family history further complicate the understanding of BCYW. In brief, the cells in the breasts are influenced by internal signals within the body and external factors such as lifestyle choices, carcinogens, and the environment over several years before the clinical manifestation of the disease.
Global Projections and the BCYW Foundation’s Mission
The World Health Organization predicts that the number of breast cancer cases in young women under 39 will continue to increase globally until 2040, with an average onset age of around 33.62 years globally (33.88 for India and 34.26 for the US). This projection indicates that young women diagnosed in 2040 will be about 17-18 in 2024. Addressing this looming issue, the BCYW Foundation is committed to empowering young women with crucial knowledge to safeguard their health against future breast cancer risks.
Launch of Hastag#HerBreastCareInsights Educational Series
There are many understudied and unresolved questions in the field, i.e., the nature of molecular changes that might also be of predictive and therapeutic value, what triggers such changes, developing accurate predictive tools for healthy young women, regardless of family history, etc. The complexity of these factors necessitates patient-centered targeted research and international collaboration, which the BCYW Foundation is in the process of forging. While we wait for these answers, it's equally crucial to inform about emerging advances in the field across the globe.
To acieve this goal, the BCYW Foundation has launched an educational series, hashtag#HerBreastCareInsights. This initiative aims to provide young women with comprehensive insights into breast health and the latest advances in breast cancer research worldwide. Through targeted programs and educational campaigns, the foundation seeks to arm young women with information that will be of obvious or implied significance in making an informed decision that might save their lives from breast cancer tomorrow. The BCYW Foundation invites everyone to join the conversation with the hashtag#HerBreastCareInsights on social media and spread the message.
About the Foundation: The BCYW Foundation's international visionary team comprises breast cancer specialists, scientists, advocates, survivors, NGOs, and global ambassadors from 23 countries. The foundation’s awareness materials are available in 13 languages, featuring inspiring bilingual survivor stories in 6 International languages. The BCYW Foundation focuses exclusively on core issues related to breast cancer in young women. The Foundation’s vision is to create a reality in which the death of a young woman from breast cancer becomes a rare event.
