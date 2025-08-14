BCYW Foundation - Doon University Breast Health Awareness Event to Protect Young Adults from Breast Cancer Tomorrow

Doon University-BCYW Foundation's Event Speakers Addressing the Audience. Audience Keenly Waiting to Learn from the Speakers. Speakers Interacting with the Audience. BCYW Foundation Presenting Mementos to Medical Experts, with the University Vice-Chancellor Facilitating Col. Chaubey.

Doon University Leads India’s First Govt University Youth Council for Breast Health Event

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doon University , in partnership with the Breast Cancer in Young Women (BCYW) Foundation in Denver, USA, today organized a special breast health and cancer awareness event on August 13, 205, aimed at empowering young women with vital knowledge and tools for prevention, early detection, and risk reduction.Breast cancer is the leading cancer among women of all ages, but it is increasingly affecting women under 39 in India. World Health Organization 2022 data predict a rise in breast cancer cases among women under 39 by 2050, with the average age of diagnosis for young women’s breast cancer in India expected to be 33.97 years in 2040. This suggests that individuals who may be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2040 are currently around 18 years old, highlighting an urgent need for early intervention.To address this challenge, the BCYW Foundation launched the Youth Council for Breast Health , a flagship program aimed at empowering students across campuses to proactively promote breast health awareness for a future free from breast cancer. The chapters engage in year-round activities—beyond “Pink October”—including interactive awareness campaigns, peer-led discussions, and proactive self-care promotion.Since March 2025, the BCYW Foundation has established 19 campus chapters, nine of which are in Uttarakhand, India. To take this initiative to the grassroots across the State, Col Mayank Chaubey (Retd), Global Ambassador of the BCYW Foundation, has designed and led an ambitious five-year campaign to reach 25,500 young women across 11 State Government Universities in Uttarakhand, assuming about 500 entering girls yearly. "This is not just an awareness drive-it's an early intervention mission," said Col Chaubey. "Engaging young minds now can save lives in the future."“Today’s 18-year-old is tomorrow’s at-risk woman,” said Prof. Rakesh Kumar, the Founder and CEO of the BCYW Foundation. “We must dismantle the misconception that breast cancer is only a disease of older women. Eighty-five percent of cases are not linked to family history—timely awareness and proactive self-care are key for early detection. And that YCBH chapter empowering young women on campuses will make a lasting impact on women's health and lives.”Medical experts, including Dr. Niharika Verma from the Department of Community Medicine, HIMS, SRHU, and Dr. Prasuna Jelly from the College of Nursing, AIIMS Rishikesh, discussed the increasing rate of breast cancer among women under 40, lifestyle-related and science-backed risk factors, the importance of regular self-exams, and knowing what’s normal for them. Vice Chancellor Prof. Surekha Dangwal reaffirmed Doon University's commitment to student well-being, calling awareness "the first step towards empowerment."This event marked the formation of Doon University Youth Council for Breast Health, a self-sustained chapter formed, run, and maintained by the students under local faculty and/or guest mentors. This is the first such council, formed in any government university in the country. The foundation is working towards establishing chapters at all State Government Universities in India, with Doon University leading the way in Uttarakhand.The BCYW Foundation is an international, US-based organization with its team members in 29 countries, offering resources in 13 languages and funding patient-centred research to ensure young women everywhere have access to life-saving knowledge.

