BCYW Foundation Ambassador Empowers Military Families in the Fight Against Breast Cancer in Young Women

Major (Dr.) Garima Choudhary and Colonel Mayank Chaubey (Retd) Addressing the Participants at the Event. Dr. Manju Saini, Dr. Anmol Mahani, and Dr. Pragya Khugsal discussing Issues Germane to BCYW. Speakers Answering Questions From the Audience. Ladies Keenly Reading BCYWF Material and Learning About the Breast Cancer. Presentation of Mementos to External Speakers: The Team Behind the BCYWF Awareness Event.

Young Women Get Breast Cancer Too — Know Your Risk, Know Your Body, Take Action

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breast cancer is no longer confined to older women—an increasing number of young women under 39 are being diagnosed, often at later stages, due to misconceptions about age, mainly because of a lack of timely awareness about modifiable risk factors and self-breast care, both of which are essential for early diagnosis. The BCYW Foundation awareness event highlighted the much-needed attention to an urgent and often overlooked health issue—the sharp rise in breast cancer among young women, including young adults and women in their 20s.In a pioneering effort to tackle the rising incidence of breast cancer among young women in India, Colonel Mayank Chaubey (Retd), Global Ambassador of the Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation, organized a targeted awareness event at the Military Hospital Auditorium , Uttarakhand Sub Area, India, on July 18. Military and Civil Medical experts educated 130+ families on prevention, early detection, and the crucial role of self-examination. Co Chaubey developed this volunteering initiative as an empowerment-focused Breast Cancer Awareness campaign for young women, aimed at helping young adults and women within the Indian Army families.A team of breast cancer experts from the military and civilian medical fields led the educational session, featuring Colonel (Dr.) Alok Gupta, Major (Dr.) Garima Choudhary, Captain (Dr.) Akansha Narwal, Dr. Manju Saini, Dr. Anmol Mahani, and Dr. Pragya Khugsal. The team emphasized that youth does not guarantee immunity, and the outdated belief that breast cancer primarily affects older women, along with a lack of awareness, are causing delays in diagnosis among younger women.MEDICAL EXPERTS raised concerns about the low awareness of modifiable breast cancer risk factors among young women and the close monitoring of those with a family history, which leads to increased diagnoses, late detection, and more aggressive disease in this group, many of whom are overlooked because of their age. The session examined possible science-based and epidemiological factors contributing to this issue, including:• Early puberty trends and what might be driving it• Hyper-susceptibility of breasts from puberty to adolescence to external breast cancer risk factors• Examples of potential modifiable risk factors, such as hormonal contraceptives, are linked to a higher risk• Endocrine-disrupting chemicals in personal care products• Ultra-processed diets impacting puberty and breast tissue developmentTHE BCYWF EVENT encouraged self-empowerment through knowledge and awareness, urging young women to:• Normalize self-breast care from adolescence• Understand their body and monitor changes• Stay vigilant for changes in their bodies• Empower lifestyle awareness and modifiable breast-cancer risk factors• Closely monitor their breast care – if there is a family history• Seek timely medical advice• Seek second opinions; never delay if something feels wrong• Recognize: youth is not immunity—breast cancer is getting younger“Awareness is the first step to protection. Knowing your body can save your life.”Participants were reminded that awareness is the first step to protection, and early detection remains the most effective defense. The central message resonated clearly: breast cancer can strike at any age, and informed vigilance can save lives.ABOUTThe Breast Cancer in Young Women Foundation (BCYW Foundation) is a global organization dedicated to advancing research, raising awareness, and providing support to young women affected by breast cancer. Through partnerships and advocacy, the foundation is committed to creating a future where no young woman feels overlooked in her fight against this disease. The BCYW Foundation relies on individual contributions and sponsors to raise the funds necessary to support its mission. Donate to BCYW Foundation : Every contribution – big or small – helps the BCYW Foundation fulfil its mission to save the lives of young women from breast cancer in the years to come. Thank you for your generosity.

