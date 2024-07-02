Enigma Beverly Hills Celebrates 6th Anniversary with Event Featuring TV Personality and CEO Katrina “Kat Tat” Collins
Is it really work when you’re doing what you love?”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enigma Beverly Hills announces its 6-year anniversary celebration, set to take place on Wednesday, July 3rd, at 8760 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035. The evening promises to be an unforgettable experience with TV personality and CEO of Enigma Beverly Hills, Katrina “Kat Tat” Collins, along with special guests.
Event Details:
• Red Carpet: 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM
• Celebration: 8:00 PM until late
In addition to commemorating the anniversary, the upcoming event, The Kat Tat Experience, is introduced, taking place on Labor Day weekend, August 30th - September 1st. This conference is designed to inspire, educate, and empower tattoo artists and entrepreneurs.
The Kat Tat Experience will highlight the significance of perfecting one’s craft, investing in oneself, and pursuing continued education to enhance skills. Through workshops, panel discussions, and keynote speeches, attendees will gain practical strategies for navigating the tattoo industry and building a successful business.
Labor Day weekend promises a transformative journey designed to unlock full potential, elevate one’s craft, and leave a lasting legacy in the world of tattooing and entrepreneurship.
Celebrations on July 3rd for the 6-Year Anniversary and inspirations at The Kat Tat Experience on Labor Day weekend, August 30th - September 1st, are eagerly anticipated.
Ticket Information:
• Visit kattatexperience.com for more details and to purchase tickets.
