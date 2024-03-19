Submit Release
Equal Justice Now Unveils Lineup of the 2024 Awards Honorees, hosted by Actor, Entertainment Reporter, Terrence J.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for an invigorating evening as Equal Justice Now, led by the esteemed Attorney Benjamin Crump, unveils the lineup of the 2024 Equal Justice Now Awards Recipients. These prestigious awards recognize the trailblazers whose impactful contributions to society have propelled the movement for justice and equality in the United States throughout the past year.

Among the illustrious honorees are luminaries such as Music Legend George Clinton, Legendary Queen of Pop Cher, Pioneering Television Producer Mona Scott-Young, Multi-Grammy Nominated Music Icon Al B Sure, Media Mogul Armstrong Williams, United States Representative Jasmine Crockett, and Richland County Corporal Kenny Fitzsimmons.

Presenters include Renowned songwriter Diane Warren, Singer/Song writer Ray J, Actor Miguel Nunez, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant and that’s just the beginning! Stay tuned for the announcement of additional outstanding individuals set to join this prestigious roster. Joining the esteemed list of attendees are Judge Greg Mathis, Lil Rel Howery, the cast of Basketball Wives, and more.  

Adding to the excitement, we’re thrilled to announce a live performance by Eric Benet, bringing his electrifying talent to the Equal Justice Now Awards celebration.

Join us as we celebrate the relentless dedication of these Champions for Justice at the Equal Justice Now Awards, hosted by the charismatic celebrity host Terrence J. Mark your calendars for March 29, 2024, at 6:00 PM at the Los Angeles Airport Marriott Hotel, where the energy will be palpable and the impact undeniable.

Seize your opportunity to be part of this transformative event and secure your tickets now at www.equaljusticenow.org (http://www.equaljusticenow.org/) before they’re gone. For those interested in amplifying their support through sponsorship opportunities, you can also find the sponsorship information on www.equaljusticenow.org (http://www.equaljusticenow.org/)

Don’t miss your chance to stand with these visionaries as a catalyst for change. Join us as we honor and celebrate these icons whose unwavering commitment to justice is forging a brighter future for marginalized communities across the nation.

For media inquiries, please contact: info@lajpr.com

Aisha Nikole
Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates
info@lajpr.com
