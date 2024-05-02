The Hotwater Cornbread Southern Food and Music Festival Returns with a Texas Hold’em Twist
EINPresswire.com/ -- The eagerly awaited Hotwater Cornbread Southern Food and Music Festival (HWCB) is back and better than ever, set to take place on May 5th, 2024, at The Beehive in South Los Angeles. This year, the festival is upping the ante with a thrilling Texas Hold’em theme, promising a day full of excitement from 12 PM to 7 PM.
Celebrated as a “family reunion you don’t have to age out of,” according to festival creator Justin Cox, HWCB has quickly become a key event in the community calendar since its launch in June 2023. Now in its sixth iteration, the festival continues to expand, drawing larger crowds with each year.
This year, the festival invites attendees of all ages to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Southern culture. “HWCB is a place where you can bring your kids, enjoy a date, or meet someone special while experiencing the best of Southern hospitality,” said Justin Cox. With a nod to the spirit of traditional card games, horses, bull riding, music and the strategic fun of Texas Hold’em, this theme adds an engaging twist to the festival’s vibrant atmosphere.
Featuring over 100 Black vendors, HWCB showcases an array of diverse foods and musical talents, drawing thousands of guests and creating a bustling scene reminiscent of the most spirited gatherings in the South. Last year’s event attracted numerous actors and influencers, who joined in celebrating the community and culture.
“The goal of Hotwater Cornbread is to celebrate the fun and diverse Southern food and music culture, while providing a platform for Black businesses to generate revenue and thrive,” Justin Cox explains. “It’s like Coachella meets the South, where everyone is welcome and every moment is a celebration of life and legacy.”
Guests can look forward to a day filled with delectable Southern cuisine, engaging music, and the communal joy that only HWCB can offer. Whether you’re a returning attendee or a first-time guest, prepare for an unforgettable experience that captures the essence of Southern charm and community spirit. So grab your boots and hats, y’all – we can’t wait to see you there!!
Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at bit.ly/3UF9q6H. For more information, press inquiries or vendor details, please contact LAJPR at info@lajpr.com or call (310) 721-6270.
Aisha Nikole
