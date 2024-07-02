Crisp & Green Named One of the Top 5 Fastest-Growing Restaurant Chains
Crisp & Green specializes in creating personalized meals using fresh, seasonal ingredients, all served in a welcoming and community-focused environment.
Rapidly Growing Healthy Concept Continues Nationwide ExpansionMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crisp & Green, an elevated, fast-casual dining destination that offers healthy, chef-crafted meals, has been named one of the fastest-growing chains in the United States. The concept specializes in creating personalized meals using fresh, seasonal ingredients, all served in a welcoming and community-focused environment.
For the first time in the brand’s history, Crisp & Green has been included on the annual Technomic 500 List, the industry’s leading performance tracker, published independently since 1974. Crisp & Green entered the list as the No. 5 fastest-growing restaurant chain, growing sales nearly 44% year over year.
Crisp & Green was founded in 2016 by Steele Smiley, the franchisor's founder and executive chairman. Smiley, a fitness industry veteran, originally created the company with one simple mission: to bring healthy, delicious and convenient food to his community. “Crisp & Green started with a very simple idea to make it easier for people to live a healthier life. We’ve created food that not only tastes amazing, but fuels our guest’s active and busy lifestyles.” Today, this mission has spread with more than 200 restaurants open or in development across 14 states.
As part of their continued growth strategy, Crisp & Green has partnered with Oakscale Franchise Partners, a fully integrated franchise sales organization (FSO). Oakscale Franchise Partners’s Chief Development Officer Joshua Kovacs was originally attracted to the brand because of the growing demand of franchisees looking to diversify with healthy concepts. Today, Crisp & Green has become an intriguing addition to the portfolios of multi-unit operators across the country.
With wellness as its guiding principle, Crisp & Green's culinary team remains dedicated to nourishing the needs of the community across the entire made-from-scratch, chef-crafted menu, from newly introduced Hero Wraps to beloved grain bowls, signature salads, acai bowls and smoothies.
This dedication to a health-conscious lifestyle is what sets Crisp & Green apart from many brands represented on the Technomic Top 500 list, and reflects a cultural shift towards embracing wellness as a lifestyle choice, emphasizing that being busy shouldn't hinder one's ability to maintain a healthy and delicious diet.
About CRISP & GREEN
CRISP & GREEN is an elevated, fast casual dining destination dedicated to enhancing daily routines through “Curated Wellness.” The brand exists to be a key ingredient in their guests’ well being journey through healthy, craveable foods with fresh and seasonal ingredients that fuel all life’s “ands.” CRISP & GREEN is experiencing rapid national growth thanks to its “Curated Wellness” ethos—serving up hospitality, community, and seasonally-minded nutrition in equal measure. For more information, visit www.crispandgreen.com.
