Hobbs Medical Celebrates 40th Anniversary
Our primary goal is to ensure that medical professionals have the tools they need to perform life-saving procedures. If they don’t have what they need, we’ll help them design and develop it.”STAFFORD SPRINGS, CT, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hobbs Medical of Stafford Springs, Connecticut, recently celebrated its 40th anniversary in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of its first employee, Beverly Bedore.
— John Kirwan, Hobbs Medical President
The privately held company specializes in the design and manufacture of high precision medical devices for the healthcare industry. Its products include endoscopic needles, stents, catheters, balloon dilators, biopsy forceps and other medical accessories.
When the company launched in 1984, it was among the first to specialize in the design and manufacture of custom diagnostic and therapeutic accessories for the gastrointestinal and pulmonary endoscopy markets.
Bedore joined Hobbs in its inaugural year and never felt compelled to leave. “I’ve held several different roles throughout my career at Hobbs, and I’ve learned a lot,” she said. “There’s always been something new to learn, and that’s kept things interesting for me.”
Human Resources Manager Rebecca Murphy recently celebrated 25 years with the company, and, according to Hobbs Medical President John Kirwan, that’s not unusual. He says that most of Hobbs’ employees have been with the company for many years.
“We owe much of our success to these long-term employees,” Kirwan says. “With each passing year they find new ways to improve our processes, which helps us operate more efficiently. Without them, we wouldn’t be where we are.”
Murphy says she’s seen a lot of changes at Hobbs over the past 25 years.
“When I first started working here, we only made single-ended disposable cleaning brushes,” Murphy says. “But years later, the need to sweep scopes a second time became important. We wanted to help medical practitioners do it in the most efficient way, so we developed the Good-Bi Double Ended Cleaning Brush, which allowed them to sweep scopes twice with just one pass.” The industry responded so enthusiastically that the company initially had trouble keeping them in stock, she adds.
Murphy has seen the addition of several other groundbreaking products over the years, including Hobbs’ Three-Prong Looped Retriever and the introduction of plastic stents, one of its fastest growing product lines.
“We’re more than a medical device supplier,” Kirwan explains. “We collaborate with medical professionals to understand their pain points and we work with them to engineer custom solutions. We design, prototype, and manufacture devices that are tailored to their specific clinical needs. That’s always been a big part of what we do.”
Kirwan says he expects Hobbs Medical to continue investing in research and development for at least another 40 years. “Our primary goal is to ensure that medical professionals have the high quality tools they need to perform life-saving procedures with confidence. If they don’t have what they need, we’ll help them design and develop it.”
About Hobbs Medical
Headquartered in Stafford Springs, CT, Hobbs Medical is a privately held, family-owned global manufacturer and direct supplier of high quality devices and accessories for flexible GI and pulmonary endoscopy.
In-stock inventory of standard endoscopic accessories includes (but is not limited to) softer plastic pancreatic and biliary stents, foreign body retrieval devices, balloon dilators, catheters, needles, brushes, and specialty items.
The company specializes in contract manufacturing and product development and prototyping. Hobbs Medical is ISO 13485 certified and registered with the Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP).
John Kirwan
Hobbs Medical
+1 860-684-5875
jkirwan@hobbsmedical.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn