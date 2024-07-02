Nash Innovations Patents Second Grilling Product, Poised for Continued Growth in $6B Industry
We are thrilled to have created another product that enhances the BBQ/Grilling experience.”NAPLES, FL, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nash Innovations, a company specializing in product innovation, patent design, and manufacturer sourcing, has recently announced the patent of its second grilling product, The Gratest Grill Brush™. This comes at a time when the global barbeque grill market is experiencing exponential growth, currently valued at $6 billion. With a focus on creating cutting-edge products with bold designs, the company has positioned itself for continued success in this ever-expanding market.
— Tim Nash, CEO Nash Innovations
The global barbeque grill market has seen a significant increase in demand in recent years, driven by changes in lifestyle and eating habits among consumers. With an increase in outdoor parties and social gatherings, grilling has become a popular choice for cooking and entertaining. Nash Innovations has recognized this trend and has been at the forefront of providing innovative and high-quality grilling products to meet the growing demand.
The company’s latest patented product is a testament to their commitment to providing front-line solutions for grilling enthusiasts. The Gratest Grill Brush™ is the only grill brush capable of cleaning 360 degrees around a grill grate without removal of the grate. The bristle-less brush is also a much needed alternative to conventional grill cleaning brushes that leave behind wire bristles that can be ingested.
The company's first patented product, Tank Tire® was designed to create a safer and cleaner experience for propane tank users by eliminating rust rings, providing stability, and preventing surface damage to decks, driveways, and patios. The product has already gained a loyal following among customers and with the addition of The Gratest Grill Brush™, Nash Innovations is poised for even greater success in the grilling industry.
"We are thrilled to have created another product that enhances the BBQ/Grilling experience," said Tim Nash, CEO of Nash Innovations. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a product that not only meets the needs of our customers but also sets us apart in the competitive grilling market. We are confident that this new product will further solidify our position as a leader in the industry."
Nash Innovations' dedication to innovation and quality has made them a trusted brand among consumers. With the continued growth of the global barbeque grill market, as well as the $90B global propane market, the company is well positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for high-quality grilling products. As they continue to expand their product line and reach new heights, Nash Innovations remains committed to providing top-of-the-line grilling solutions for their customers.
Both The Gratest Grill Brush™ and Tank Tire® are patented and available for licensing and acquisition. All inquiries can be directed to tim@nashinnovationsllc.com and additional product information is available at www.nashinnovationsllc.com.
About Nash Innovations
Founded in 2015, Nash Innovations develops cutting edge designs that create better, more useful products. For more information, visit www.nashinnovationsllc.com.
