Qube Technologies Appoints Teresa Waddington to its Board of Directors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Qube Technologies (QUBE), a leader in continuous emissions monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Teresa Waddington to its Board of Directors. This appointment comes on the heels of QUBE's successful Series B funding round.
Teresa Waddington, currently the Vice President, Corporate Relations at LNG Canada, brings to QUBE a wealth of experience and a proven record in the energy sector. Her career, primarily with Shell before joining the LNG Canada project, spans across various roles including operations, sustainability, and commercial management
"Teresa's deep expertise in the energy sector aligns with QUBE's mission to revolutionize environmental reporting standards through continuous monitoring," said Alex MacGregor CEO of Qube Technologies. "Her perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to expand our reach and impact on a global scale."
In her role at LNG Canada, Teresa has been instrumental in developing Canada’s first large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility. Teresa is passionate about the energy transition, focusing on integrating sustainable practices into traditional energy frameworks.
Additionally, Teresa is a thought leader in the energy community, regularly contributing to the Globe & Mail and sharing insights on her YouTube channel. She also dedicates time to various boards and community projects, further proving her commitment to fostering positive change in the industry.
Qube Technologies is excited to leverage Teresa’s extensive experience and forward-thinking approach to help guide the company in it’s next phase of growth.
For more information about Qube Technologies and its initiatives, please visit www.qubeiot.com
About Qube Technologies
Qube is a Calgary-based technology company that has developed a low-cost environmental surveillance technology. Our mission is to help primary industries, such as oil and gas, cost-effectively detect, quantify, and reduce methane and other emissions. Qube is currently working with leading operators across Canada and the US and has support from a wide range of investors and government bodies. Please visit www.qubeiot.com for more information.
Alex MacGregor
For more information about Qube Technologies and its initiatives, please visit www.qubeiot.com
