Ryko Development Celebrates Groundbreaking of Oakberry Trails in Waller, Texas
Ryko Development is celebrating the groundbreaking of their latest project, Oakberry Trails, a master-planned community situated on 215 acres in Waller, Texas.HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ryko Development is celebrating the groundbreaking of their latest project, Oakberry Trails, a master-planned community situated on 215 acres in Waller, Texas. The groundbreaking ceremony was held on June 25, 2024, near the property entrance on Kickapoo Road and under iconic oak trees that will be carefully preserved during development stages.
Ryko Development was honored to have Dustin Berry of Clear Companies, whose family previously owned the property, present for the groundbreaking ceremony. Berry shared a heartfelt moment, stating, “My father would have been happy to see what has become of this land. I especially appreciate that Ryko and Benchmark, people he worked with for decades, are leading this project – I know he would have loved that. He dedicated his life to building visions, and to see one go up on his personal property is a wonderful thing.”
In tribute to this legacy, Ryko selected the name "Oakberry Trails" to honor the Berry family and the beautiful oak trees on the property.
Other attendees included representatives from Clear Companies, Benchmark Engineering, INsite Architecture, ELI Land Design, refuGe Design Studio, Schwartz, Page & Harding, Lennar Homes, Village Builders, Chesmar Homes, and K. Hovnanian.
“We are delighted to break ground on Oakberry Trails, which has been thoughtfully designed to meet the growing demand for high-quality housing in the 290 corridor,” explains Bassam Barazi, President of Ryko Development. “Our collaboration with some of the nation's top builders ensures that this community will not only meet but exceed the expectations of future homeowners.”
Oakberry Trails is being designed to offer a tranquil escape with an emphasis on outdoor-centric living. Amenities will include a farmhouse-style community center and pool, an outdoor event pavilion and gaming center, green spaces, trails, and play areas designed for relaxation and community engagement.
Located 10 miles from the Grand Parkway, future residents of Oakberry Trails will enjoy convenient access to Highway 290 while tucked away in the lush prairielands of Waller. Upon completion, the community will feature approximately 820 single-family homes in the highly regarded Waller Independent School District.
Home sales are set to launch late 2024 by four of Houston’s leading builders - Chesmar Homes, K. Hovnanian, Lennar, and Village Builders offering a wide range of home styles and floor plans constructed on 40-foot and 50-foot lots with a later planned addition of a smaller specialty product. Builder model homes are estimated to be available by January 2025.
ABOUT RYKO DEVELOPMENT
Established in 1991, Ryko Development is a distinguished developer in the Houston area, recognized as “Developer of the Year” by Greater Houston Builders Association and “Best Developer in Ft. Bend” by Fort Bend Sun’s Reader’s Choice Awards. Ryko credits the success of its communities to the thoughtful planning, detailed design, and unwavering focus by its talented team of engineers, architects, and builders.
Ryko is dedicated to shaping a brighter future with its latest developments, focusing on sustainable community-building and innovative infrastructure that not only preserves long-term value but also resonates with the evolving needs and lifestyles of today’s market. By tailoring amenities to meet current demographic preferences, Ryko is not just constructing spaces but nurturing environments where families and communities can thrive for generations to come.
