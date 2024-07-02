Casting Director LaTanya Y. Potts Remembers Longtime Friend Actor Bill Cobbs Who Died June 25
Veteran Actor Bill Cobbs in great spirits with friends Casting Director LaTanya Y. Potts, and Andre’ De Shields, an actor, singer, dancer, director, and choreographer. De Shields has received numerous accolades including an Emmy Award, Grammy Award, and Tony Award.
Character Actor Bill Cobbs' circle of friends included former Louisiana State Representative Barbara Norton and fourth generation entertainment legacy Casting Director LaTanya Y. Potts. Norton hosts her own radio talk show on KOKA 980 AM, "Helping Others By Caring."
Legendary Emmy-winning Character Actor Wilbert Francisco Cobbs, better known as Bill Cobbs, worked in the entertainment industry for more than 50 years
He died of natural causes at his home in Upland, California, surrounded by family and friends. Cobbs, with his extensive career in the entertainment industry, has an impressive 200 screen credits to his name. His versatility and dedication have enabled him to contribute to a wide range of projects. His career spanned over five decades, touching the lives of many both on and off the screen.
Casting director LaTanya Y. Potts, a close longtime friend of Cobbs, shares her heartfelt memories of the actor. "Bill was more than a talented actor; he was a guiding light and a source of wisdom for many of us in the industry," Potts recalls. "We first met years ago, and his kindness and humility made a lasting impression on me. Bill was always generous with his time and advice, particularly when it came to nurturing new talent."
Potts adds, "My heart is heavy as I remember the incredible Bill Cobbs. Working with him was a privilege and knowing him was a blessing. Bill's talent, wisdom, and kindness touched so many lives, including mine. Sharing these cherished moments is a way to honor his legacy and the joy he brought to us all. Rest in peace, dear friend. You will be deeply missed."
Born on June 16, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, Cobbs had a diverse career before pursuing acting full-time at the age of 36. He served 8 years in the U.S. Air Force as a radar technician, worked at IBM, and even sold cars. His passion for acting led him to New York, where he started with roles in small theater productions and eventually made his film debut in "The Taking of Pelham One Two Three" (1974).
"I tried singing. I tried playing a musical instrument. I really wanted to be a musician, but I never could quite pull that off. I liked entertaining, but I was always drawn to some kind of technical work - some kind of honest labor," he said. Acting stuck and Cobbs built an extensive and varied filmography, becoming a recognizable face in both film and television.
"Bill was a true professional, always dedicated to his craft and to telling stories that mattered," Potts continues. "He had a unique ability to bring depth and authenticity to every role he played, from the gentle and wise characters to the more complex and challenging ones."
In 2020, Cobbs's contributions to the arts were recognized when he won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Performance in a Daytime Program for the series, "Dino Dana." His commitment to the craft and his ability to connect with audiences will be remembered by fans and colleagues.
Potts reflects on Cobbs's influence on her own career. "Bill was a mentor to me, always encouraging me to seek out and support untapped talent. His legacy of kindness, integrity, and excellence is something I strive to carry forward in my work."
As the founder of LaTanya Potts Casting, established over 20 years ago, Potts has continued to champion diversity and inclusion in the industry, much like Cobbs did throughout his career. "Bill was committed to portraying the authentic essence of a proud and determined Black man. He believed in the power of telling our own stories to bring positive change, and he lived that belief every day."
Cobbs's passing is a significant loss for the entertainment community, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of actors and filmmakers. "We will miss Bill dearly," Potts says. "His spirit will live on in the countless performances and lives he touched."
