Bone Health Technologies Granted Fifth U.S. Patent for Low Bone Density Treatment Osteoboost, Adds Two Key Executives
REDWOOD CITY, CA, USA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bone Health Technologies (BHT), a leading medtech innovator developing breakthrough noninvasive and drug-free solutions for low bone density, today announced the company has been awarded a fifth patent for Osteoboost—the first and only FDA-cleared prescription medical device to treat osteopenia.
The patent, US 12,016,790 B2 titled ‘Wearable Apparatus for the Treatment or Prevention of Osteopenia and Osteoporosis,” describes the company’s unique formula of precision-targeted vibration therapy, clinically proven to reduce the loss of bone density and strength in the lumbar spine in postmenopausal women.
“More than half of the devastating, life-altering fragility fractures happen to the 52 million patients with osteopenia who, prior to Osteoboost, had limited treatment options,” said Laura Yecies, CEO at Bone Health Technologies. “Early intervention at the osteopenia stage to stop the loss of bone is critical to enabling women to stay strong, active, and fracture-free as they age. Doctors desperately need innovation to change the trajectory of this often silent but dangerous condition for postmenopausal women. This patent recognizes the unique approach of our vibration therapy, and will further help us bring Osteoboost to market later this year.”
Two new executives join the team
Bone Health Technologies also announced the appointment of two new leaders, including returning co-founder Michael Jaasma as chief scientific officer and vice president of clinical and regulatory affairs; and Daniel Beeler as vice president of operations.
“Both Mike and Dan bring decades of experience in medical devices and medtech science to the company, and they couldn’t be joining at a better time. We have thousands of patients waiting for Osteoboost to launch and their experience will make that happen faster,” said Yecies.
“We are thrilled for Mike Jaasma to return to the Bone Health family. He was a core member of the early development team for Osteoboost and continued to advise us during the lengthy clinical trial and FDA clearance processes. His expertise in orthopedic biomechanics and the use of vibration to stimulate bones is unparalleled. And Dan Beeler is a mission-driven leader with deep medtech experience and operational excellence at scale. His knowledge and experience will be critical to leading us through launch and growth phases with provider, insurance, and patient audiences,” continued Yecies.
“The potential for Osteoboost to help solve a critical public health crisis has always been an inspiring mission for me, both personally and professionally,” said Jaasma. “Laura and the team have driven the science and technology we developed through the lengthy go-to-market regulatory hurdle. I couldn’t be happier to see all of the collective efforts coming to fruition and join the company as we continue expanding indications for Osteoboost and innovating for the future.”
“I am excited to join BHT at such a pivotal time in its journey. The innovative vibration therapy technology behind Ostebooost will help millions of people. I look forward to working with this talented team to build a strong foundation for future scale and success and help launch Osteoboost as quickly as possible,” said Beeler.
About Bone Health Technologies: Bone Health Technologies (BHT) is a Redwood City-based company that applies science and medical expertise to create better health outcomes for women and men at risk of developing osteoporosis and associated bone fractures. The company’s first FDA-approved device, Osteoboost, is poised to become the new standard of care in treating postmenopausal osteopenia. BHT is backed by leading investors, including Esplanade Ventures, Terumo Corporation, Ambit Health Ventures, Good Growth Capital, Portfolia, Astia Angels, and Golden Seeds. For more information about BHT and Osteoboost, including the full Indications for Use, please visit www.bonehealthtech.com.
Michelle Kafka
