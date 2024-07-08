Winter Park, FL Modernizes Procurement Process with OpenGov

The platform promises to reduce the time spent on RFPs and bids by up to 75% while providing advanced analytics & vendor statistics for better decision-making.

FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- After experiencing challenges with its Excel-heavy procurement system and struggling to attract new talent, Winter Park, FL, needed a solution to streamline its processes. Known for its comprehensive and future-proof solutions, the City decided to expand its partnership with OpenGov , the leader in procurement software for our nation’s local governments.Led by proactive management, Winter Park sought a modern, cloud-based platform to improve its procurement processes. The team required a solution that would streamline operations and encourage resident engagement. OpenGov Procurement stood out with its robust features, including a Scope of Work Library Automation and Standardization, which addressed the City's needs for a more efficient and communicative system.With the adoption of OpenGov Procurement, the City can anticipate improvements in its procurement operations. The platform promises to reduce the time spent on writing RFPs and bids by up to 75% while providing advanced analytics and vendor statistics for better decision-making. Additionally, the ease of use is expected to attract more vendors, increase competition, and potentially reduce costs for the city.Winter Park, FL joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.