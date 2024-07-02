City of Vestavia Hills, AL, Enhances Asset Management with OpenGov
This system will help the City enhance operational efficiencies, improve planning accuracy, and provide a transparent view of asset conditions and work status.ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Vestavia Hills, AL, was slowed down by a legacy software system and disconnected processes that resulted in hindered asset management across departments. Recognizing the need for a cohesive and streamlined approach, Vestavia Hills chose to expand its partnership with OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for our nation's local governments.
Situated in a vibrant community outside of Birmingham, Vestavia Hills faced challenges with its existing setup, including manual data entry and delays in accessing work history. The City required a versatile platform that could integrate with its existing GIS software and automate processes across departments. OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management was selected for its powerful ability to unify all municipal operations into a single platform, reducing time spent on manual entries and enabling efficient asset tracking and maintenance planning.
With the adoption of OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Vestavia Hills is poised to experience transformative improvements in managing its extensive assets and work orders. This new system will empower the City to enhance operational efficiencies, improve planning accuracy, and provide a transparent view of asset conditions and work status to all departments. Furthermore, the integration of OpenGov’s software will facilitate real-time updates and comprehensive reporting, enabling better decision-making and resource allocation that will benefit the community and improve municipal services.
Vestavia Hills joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.
